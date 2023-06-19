BMW's awesome cyberpunk scooter is coming to New Zealand

The BMW CE 04 is the futuristic electric scooter we need right now.

BMW Motorrad has confirmed its brilliant cyberpunk CE 04 electric scooter will launch in New Zealand this year.

The CE 04 first arrived as a concept in November 2020 and, thankfully, BMW barely changed the design in its transition to a production model. There are LED lights, sharp angles, flat lines and a fairly long wheelbase for a scooter which makes it look like it’s powered by a jet engine rather than batteries.

Bright orange splashes accent the sci-fi look and there’s a side-opening cubbyhole that can house a full-size helmet. A 10.25-inch digital dash is standard, which includes smartphone connectivity and onboard navigation.

Supplied BMW’s CE 04 is coming to New Zealand in all its cyberpunk glory.

There’s also an “actively ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.”

Power comes from a single rear-mounted motor making 31kW, enough to jump the queues by hitting 50kph in 2.6 seconds, while top speed is limited to 120kph. The 8.9kWh battery is good enough for about 130km of riding as well.

Supplied There’s space under the seat for a full-size helmet.

Four riding modes are included, Eco, Standard, Dynamic and Rain. ABS is standard, while buyers can specify AMS Pro with banking capability. Also standard is Dynamic Traction Control, although it’s unclear if dynamic traction control is the same as it is for BMW cars. If it is, I’m not sure why you would want more rear wheel slip on a two-wheel machine...

Charging should take around 4.5 hours on a standard 2.3kW wall charger, or less than two hours on a 6.9kW charger. If the battery level is only 20 per cent and the battery is charged to 80 per cent, the charging time is reduced to just 45 minutes with the included quick charger.

However, all this fun comes at a price – $28,490 to be exact. That’s a lot of dosh for the electric equivalent of a 400cc scooter, even though it looks awesome. For reference, the petrol-powered BMW C 400 GT scooter asks $15,990.