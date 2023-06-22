The adorable GWM Ora tested: A new standard for Chinese EVs?















Matthew Hansen/Stuff The GWM Ora may look small, but it packs a wheelbase long enough to rival most mid-size SUVs.

Its name is unknown. Its heritage is a blank slate. And its styling, while adorable, is clearly a gumbo of other things smooshed together. Like someone put a Porsche 911, a Mini Cooper, and a Tesla Model 3 in a slow cooker on high for 10 hours.

Known as an Ora Haomao, Ora Good Cat, or Ora Funky Cat overseas, in New Zealand it is badged simply as the GWM Ora.

‘GWM’ is the shiny new acronym for Great Wall Motors, and it’s just one of the Chinese carmakers that are quickly rising in local popularity. The Ora is the first of three much anticipated electric Chinese hatchbacks to land in New Zealand, with the BYD Dolphin and MG4 landing later in the year. Together, the trio is set to reinvent the affordable end of the EV market.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Ora’s smooth bodywork is free of gouges and slashes, and its unique taillight set-up ensures a clean looking tailgate.

The candy apple red number is the entry-level $49,990 model. Under the skin sits EV-specific architecture and a 48kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery capable of up to 310km of range.

Whilst higher spec Oras cop a larger 64kWh battery (and range up to 420km), all models get the same powertrain – a single electric motor sending 126kW/250Nm to the front wheels. They all take just over eight seconds to reach 100kph, with the flagship GT a touch quicker thanks to its sportier calibration.

Regular readers may remember that we drove a pre-production Ora prototype late last year. Inevitably, a range of spec changes have been unfurled in the six months between drinks.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The production GWM Ora trades the wild two-tone colour scheme of the prototype we tested last December for black with blue contrast stitching.

The cabin is no longer a concoction of blue and beige, instead running with a more traditional black with blue highlights ensemble. The software appears to have been overhauled, too. There’s a few other tiny tweaks scattered throughout, but the Ora’s core package remains the same.

I joke about the Ora’s exterior design and where the brand may have sourced its ‘inspiration’ from, but there is little doubt that this is a handsome wee jigger. Those big round eyes, the flowing side profile, the interesting full-width tail light integrated into the rear windscreen – it's certainly more personable than its immediate MG and BYD rivals.

Inside, the Ora’s dashboard balances minimalist modern and retro chic. The dual 10.25-inch touchscreen and cluster are neatly integrated into an aperture in the dash, Mazda style. A classy, full-width air conditioning vent sits underneath.

Haptic buttons flank the airbag on the two-spoke steering wheel. Gears are selected via a knurled rotary dial. A rocker switch panel sits at the base of the centre console, looking like it came straight out of a Mini. And occupants get not one, but two wireless phone chargers.

Despite its hatchback leanings, the Ora packs an enormous amount of space in the back row. Headroom is superb in both rows, with those in the back benefiting from a lengthy footwell and almost completely flat floor.

The trade-off for this is boot space. The huge 2650mm wheelbase means minimal rear overhang, which in turn means less options for rearward packaging. The resulting 230L space in the back is middling at best.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The rear legroom is excellent, bettered only by the amount of headroom on offer.

We’ve become very used to the typical handling characteristics of the typical EV. Low centre of gravity, instant power and torque delivery, diminishing oomph the quicker you go … all that kind of stuff. Nevertheless, it is still very impressive when you get a driving experience as polished as that of the Ora.

Granted, this is a hatchback, so it doesn’t necessarily ride as smoothly as something like an MG ZS EV. But, it makes up for it in the corners.

The Ora feels very comprehensive and balanced. The steering, while numb, is weighted up nicely on the sportier side and supported by an absence of body roll. We averaged roughly 15kWh/100km in combined economy during our motorway-heavy week, meaning that the Ora comes close to equalling its claimed range even in real-world driving.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Get used to these two cute koi fish. They swim across your touchscreens every time you hop in.

It’s shod with Giti 215/50R18 rubber, which lets down the handling side of the ledger. Their performance in the wet is particularly poor. Slot the car into Sport and attempt to launch from a standstill, and you get served endless wheelspin; the traction control system cutting in and out repeatedly, clearly not knowing what to do.

So, the Ora is affordable, stylish, roomy, and pretty good to drive on the whole. But no, it isn’t quite a slam dunk.

Whilst the Ora’s build quality is sturdy, there are some fairly suspect hard plastics used at the base of the dash and on the doors. If you’re like me and you position your right knee on the door card while driving, know that it will likely rest on the jutted-out, hard plastic leading edge of the arm rest.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The text on the touchscreen can sometimes be a little small and tough to read. And, that’s not the only issue ...

Then there’s the software. There’s plenty of charming little details to be found in the Ora’s infotainment system, like the koi fish that swim across on start up and the album art that rotates like a CD (kids, ask nan what a CD is) when you’re playing music.

But for every endearing detail in the Ora’s digital interface, there’s two or three that aren’t so great.

If you’re waiting at the traffic lights and the indicators are going, for instance, the 360-degree camera and wing-mirror camera take over the touchscreen. And when this camera display is on-screen the buttons to scroll through your music are deactivated, for reasons unknown.

There’s also the on-off functionalty. Like a Tesla or Polestar, the GWM has an automatic start-up function that turns the car on the moment you hop in. But unlike the other two, the GWM has no big obvious off button. It can be a little confusing and, yes, the car still starts if the owner has left it unlocked and without turning off the motor.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Drives great, looks even better; the GWM Ora is excellent in some ways and tough to love in others.

There may be a way to deactivate this, but it’s likely buried deep inside an infotainment system that is crammed with finicky menus. It takes five clicks on the screen to adjust your lane-keep assist – a feature normally granted physical button privileges.

There are other gripes, too, like how the rotary dial gear selector often misses inputs, which can be awkward when you snag neutral instead of drive while blocking traffic at the supermarket. And, as fantastic as the koi fish animation is, it crashed our infotainment twice in a week.

Look past the glitchy software and cabin ergonomics, and the Ora will reward you with its strong driving chops, frugal cost to run, and that wonderful styling. But, with competition within its segment only heating up further, GWM will need to iron out its kinks to ensure its success.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The dual screens up front are impressive, but the generous bezels make you wonder how much bigger they could be.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The dash is full of slightly broken or amusing English language. This includes the occasional page that comes up saying ‘Please set the vehicle to on for use’, alongside an on/off button that is definitely not in the Ora.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Ora’s driver monitoring camera system is less subtle than the i-Sight

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It takes four clicks to open up this menu, and a fifth to select an option ...