Will this be the ute to topple the Ford Ranger?

Mitsubishi has pencilled in the date for the new Triton’s big reveal – mark July 26 in your calendars.

The new ute was previewed by Mitsubishi in a series of images highlighting some design changes, like a trio of LED running lights in each cheek, three thick bars across the square-shaped grille with the Mitsubishi diamond logo in the upper centre. Narrow LED headlights bookend block capital ‘MITSUBISHI’ lettering.

Extended arches visible over the front wheels and a sports bar shrouding the tray hint at this particular model being a flagship of some sort. Whether it’s the long-rumoured Triton Ralliart is unclear.

Supplied A sports bar, thick wheel arches and a small integrated tailgate lip spoiler hint at this being a flagship model.

Around the back are new-look rear lights, what looks like a small integrated tailgate lip spoiler and a roller cover. It also appears Mitsubishi has shortened the rear overhang, which should help with payload and off-road capabilities.

Expect a thoroughly revised cabin and healthy technology update as well.

Mitsubishi previously teased the new Triton with the XRT Concept, a rugged, camouflaged ute bearing chunky off-road rubber, two spare wheels lining the tray, a factory snorkel, a large sports bar and, most interestingly, Ralliart badging on the sides.

Head of marketing and corporate affairs for Mitsubishi Motors NZ, Reece Congdon, told Stuff: “New Zealand is a key market for Mitsubishi Motors and Triton has been a roaring success with Kiwis, especially since the launch of the previous generation Triton in 2019.

“We have big plans for the next generation of this Kiwi favourite, which we look forward to sharing after the global launch.”

What’s left uncertain is what lies under the bonnet. Mitsubishi Australia’s senior manager of product strategy, Owen Thomson, hinted to carsales last year that the Triton will eschew a V6 engine thanks to increasingly strict emissions standards, unlike the new Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff While we don’t have concrete info on the powertrain, Mitsubishi has previously hinted there won’t be a V6, unlike the Ford Ranger.

We’ll probably see a revised version of the current 2.4-litre unit, or even a completely new engine. There have also been rumblings of a plug-in hybrid version, which could use a similar set-up to the Outlander PHEV SUV.

That means a 20kWh battery, an 85kW motor on the front with a 100kW motor on the rear, along with a 98kW 2.4-litre atmospheric petrol engine allowing a respectable output of 185kW and 450Nm. Range in the plug-in Outlander is around 85km, so there would probably be some work done in the battery area to allow decent electric distance for the Triton. Alternatively, Mitsubishi could market the plug-in ute as a lifestyle vehicle instead.

As for a fully electric version? Not initially. Mitsubishi is working on one, as evidenced by its ‘Challenge 2025’ roadmap, but it’ll probably come a few years after the combustion version. Of course, we might be wrong. We’ll have to wait until July 26 to know for sure.