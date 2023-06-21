Mercedes-Benz puts EVs ahead of plug-in hybrids for NZ

Mercedes-Benz has chosen to phase out the GLC plug-in hybrid on both sides of the ditch, with aims to funnel EV customers to the upcoming EQE SUV instead.

By the end of this year, the local arm of Mercedes-Benz will have eight different EVs in its line-up, with two new dedicated plug-in SUVs set to arrive in September.

Head of Mercedes-Benz Australia, Jerry Stamoulis, confirmed to press at this week’s launch of the new GLC 300 mild hybrid SUV that New Zealand is set to get a pair of new luxury electric crossovers – the EQE SUV and EQS SUV – before the end of the year.

The duo complement the EQE and EQS sedan pairing, which launched in New Zealand last year (EQS) and in Q2 of this year (EQE), respectively.

Supplied The fully electric EQE SUV is scheduled to land in local showrooms in September.

The new additions help fill out an EV line-up that has grown exponentially in the recent past. The EQB three-row SUV and EQV minivan both joined the range in late 2022, lining up next to the EQA and the award-winning EQC.

Stamoulis confirmed that a raft of facelifts is also in the pipeline for 2023 arrival, with the A Class, CLA, GLA, GLB, GLC, and GLE all copping updates between now and Christmas.

Although there are plenty of new internal combustion-based models flowing, it remains to be seen how prolific plug-in hybrid engines will be in the line-up. This follows the brand’s decision to not offer a plug-in hybrid GLC in New Zealand.

Despite its previous accolades, which include winning the 2020 New Zealand Car of the Year gong, Mercedes has confirmed that the EQC is set to be withdrawn from the Mercedes-Benz New Zealand line-up later this year. “Build to order cars are no longer available, as production has now ceased,” says the marque.

SUPPLIED Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest all-electric offering, the massive EQS SUV.

The GLC had previously been offered locally in petrol, diesel, and PHEV forms. But now, customers will only get the one non-AMG GLC engine option; a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 190kW/400Nm paired with a 48V and integrated starter generator rated for an additional 17kW/200Nm.

The GLC will also solely be offered in just the one non-AMG spec; the generously spec’d GLC 300. It will be priced from $113,900. Optional extras include metallic paint (a $1500 add-on), and the ‘Plus Package’ – a $6900 pack that includes Burmester audio, augmented reality satnav, acoustic glass, and more.

Emissions are rated at 193g/km of CO2 with a fuel consumption of 8.6L/100km according to RightCar. This means the SUV will incur a fee of $517.50 before July 1 and $3162.50 after.

Given that the GLC is Mercedes’ most popular model in New Zealand, culling engine options and trim levels down to just the one option may seem counterintuitive. But according to Stamoulis, it is deliberate.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The updated GLC features an all-new body, which is best highlighted when you park it next to the last-gen model (right).

According to the Mercedes-Benz Australia boss, plans to bring in the GLC PHEV were shelved due to it being price prohibitive, with the company expecting to funnel plug-in customers to the EQE SUV instead.

“It was a very long discussion to try and get plug-in hybrid, [but the] business case didn’t stack up. And also, when we look at what we’ve got here on the ground – we have full electric coming with the EQE SUV – we elected not to bring the GLC plug-in hybrid,” Stamoulis said.

“We do see a market for it, but the price wouldn’t really stack up.

“We’ve got enough data to know what this customer is ordering, and we know what they want. It also reduces the amount of cars that we have in the market. Rather than chasing a specific price, we’re bringing in the cars that people are after.”

Nile Bijoux/Stuff A plug-in hybrid C-Class is set to arrive later this year.

The plug-in hybrid genre has come under scrutiny in recent times, with growing scepticism of their ability to reduce emissions relative to more traditional hybrids and fully fledged EVs. This scepticism includes Consumer NZ’s claims that some hybrids use up to 70% more fuel than expected.

Plug-in hybrids aren’t going to disappear from the Mercedes line-up just yet, with the C-Class PHEV set to arrive this year, and other PHEVs potentially on the cars as part of the numerous updates due to land in showrooms this year.

But, it appears that the three-pointed star has made championing its fully electric options a top priority for New Zealand.

“Ultimately, we do see a market for plug-in hybrid, but we also see a market for electric. By the end of this year we will have eight electric cars, and we will be focusing on those,” Stamoulis added.