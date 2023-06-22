Popular electric SUV survives in NZ, while Oz gives it the chop

MG New Zealand won’t be adjusting the local ZS EV range despite the incoming MG4.

MG’s local electric range is growing, particularly with the recent pricing confirmation of the entry-level, sub-$40,000 (with rebate) 51kWh MG4 Excite.

The new electric hatchback will land here at $46,990, putting it down to $39,975 with the $7,015 Clean Car Discount rebate that comes into effect on July 1. That will make it the cheapest EV in the country when it arrives in late Q3 of this year, undercutting another of MG’s entry models, the ZS EV Excite.

MG Australia has decided to drop the ZS EV Excite from its range as a result, with Australasian boss Peter Ciao confirming to media over the ditch the model will be directly replaced by the MG4 Excite. This is only for the Excite model, with Australian buyers still able to grab the Essence and Long Range versions of the ZS EV.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff There’s ‘great demand for the ZS EV Excite’ in New Zealand, so it’s sticking around.

However, MG New Zealand confirmed to Stuff that there “is still great demand for the ZS EV Excite here,” so will continue offering the model. Indeed, NZTA registrations data for 2023 up until the end of May show 273 units sold.

ZS EV Excite models get the same hardware as the Essence but do without creature comforts like leatherette trim and rain-sensing wipers as well as a few safety things like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Local specifications for the MG4 range are yet to be completely finalised, but expect similar differences between MG4 Excite and Essence models and the ZS EV equivalents. All models will get the MG Pilot safety technology suite, as well as a 7-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

Essence models add synthetic leather and cloth (Excite will likely stick with fabric), while also adding satnav, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, and two-tone paint in the form of a black roof amongst other features.

Considering the new entry MG4 Excite uses a smaller battery, 51kWh versus 64kWh, it makes do with a slightly less powerful motor making 125kW from 150kW. Torque between the two Excites is identical at 250Nm.

Full specifications will arrive in due course but for now the choice between electric hatch and SUV remains open for Kiwi consumers.