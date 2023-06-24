Toyota makes three different Corollas. Which one is right for you?

The Corolla, a nameplate famed for its familiarity, has faced two big changes over the last 12 months; the phasing out all pure-petrol powertrains in favour of hybrid tech, and the launch of the first Corolla SUV – the Corolla Cross.

They also brought in the fabulous laugh-a-minute GR Corolla hot hatch … but that’s not really what we’re here to talk about. What we’re here to talk about is the new conundrum that the proverbial Corolla diehard faces; which one is the one to buy?

The current-gen Corolla was first introduced in 2018 as an all-new model, one of the first to be built on Toyota’s then-new TNGA architecture. The wagon variant landed a few years later as a huge improvement on the Yaris-based Corolla wagons of the past. And then late last year came the Corolla Cross; yet another crossover nameplate in Toyota’s deep arsenal of SUV options, playing in a similar pond to the likes of the Yaris Cross and C-HR.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It doesn’t share much sheetmetal with the other two, but the Corolla Cross is built on the same TNGA platform.

The Corolla hatch and Cross are both sold locally in a full bevy of different trim-level flavours; from the base GX spec, to more generous SX and GXL models, to the flagship ZR (hatch) and Limited (Cross) models. The wagon, meanwhile, is offered solely in base GX trim – likely an indication that this is a model geared to fleet buyers in particular.

All three models are only sold with a hybrid four-cylinder powertrain. The hatch and wagon share Toyota’s 1.8-litre 103kW/142Nm unit, while the heavier Cross gets a more powerful 146kW/190Nm 2.0-litre across the board.

Oddly enough, despite sporting larger dimensions, the Corolla wagon outdoes the hatchback from an economy and emissions perspective. With the introduction of more strict Clean Car Discount emissions ratings coming on July 1, it will soon be the only one of these three that qualifies for a rebate.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla wagon looks pretty good for a car targeted at fleet buyers.

So, what did we drive? Pictured is the GX Corolla wagon and GXL Corolla cross, priced at $35,990 and $45,890, respectively. Curiously, the cheapest wagon undercuts the smaller GX hatch by a grand. Not that we drove the GX hatch. Instead we tested the top spec $44,190 two-tone ZR hatch, complete with $1,000 black roof option and glimmering red paint.

Let’s talk spec. Toyota’s GX models are all fairly closely aligned in terms of what they come with. Each gets the same 8-inch touchscreen as what you see in the flagship ZR and Limited models, and each gets the same foundational Toyota Safety Sense suite of active and passive safety features, including radar cruise control, lane tracing, and autonomous emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection.

A deeper dig into the safety equipment list offers clues as to why the wagon is cheaper than the hatch. It gets one less airbag, down from seven to six, and one less tether anchor. It also misses out on rear cross-traffic alert and secondary collision automatic braking.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Toyota's newest compact SUV/Crossover - the Corolla Cross - has arrived in New Zealand.

As the newest product here, it makes sense that the Corolla Cross is the safety tech winner. Its GX and GXL trims get exactly the same spec as the flagship grades, apart from the GX missing out on active cross-traffic reverse braking.

What do the ZR and Limited badges get you, then? There are some tech gains, like wireless device charging, built-in satnav, beefier JBL sound systems, dual-zone climate control, and a full-width 12.3-inch digital cluster (the GX hatch and GXL Cross make do with a 7-inch display, and the wagon gets lumped with a tiny 4.2-inch display).

But the move to higher trims is also about aesthetics. Larger wheels, leather interior appointments, chrome window surrounds, most soft-touch surfaces, that kind of thing.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR hatch gets bucket seats, suede and leather upholstery, and a big digital cluster.

The Corolla ZR hatch is, for my money, the best looking thing Toyota makes at the moment (yes, including its pumped up GR Corolla hot hatch cousin). Its more detailed body kit (updated slightly for 2023), a neater headlight signature, and embiggened 18-inch wheels can be credited for this. The only thing that looks better is the Corolla ZR wagon – alas, a model that we’ll probably never see here.

Given that all three cars here share the same platform, it’s hardly a shocker that they all share pretty similar characteristics when you’re behind the wheel. The TNGA platform has a sound reputation when it comes to handling chops, and naturally all three cars corner sweetly. But there are differences.

The ZR hatch’s gorgeous wheels come at a cost, as their juicier width and lower profile rubber contributes to increased road noise and a stiffer ride over surface changes and potholes.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Five years on from launch, and the Corolla ZR is still a striking looker.

The Corolla Cross is a much smoother experience, although its taller centre of gravity and extra 100kg of ballast means it isn’t quite as darty and confident if you’re traversing a backroad in a hurry. The flipside of this is that the Cross’s squared-off proportions mean it has the largest glasshouse of this trio, and is therefore the easiest to drive in town and parallel park.

The GX wagon was perhaps the biggest surprise here. We enjoyed its combination of a more supple ride and a lower centre of gravity. Its suspension is less sophisticated than that of the hatch or Cross, with Toyota deciding to skip fitting a stabiliser bar in the rear end. But that’s something most drivers will never notice.

The extra oomph of the Corolla Cross’s 2.0-litre means it’s the quickest here to 100kph, taking 7.5 seconds to achieve the feat, undercutting the 1.8-litre hatch and wagon by roughly 1.5 seconds.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla wagon has always been a company vehicle favourite, and the new model is no exception.

Being the most endowed and theheaviest, the Cross is unsurprisingly also last on the podium for efficiency. Toyota claims a combined economy of 4.8L/100km, with the hatch logged at 4.4L/100km and the wagon a commendable 3.8L/100km.

In our experience, the hatch had the toughest time meeting its economy claims, recording a still impressive 5.0L/100km during our week with it. The wagon, meanwhile, was the best – equalling its lofty 3.8L/100km claim over multiple days of driving.

To recap, all three Corollas have shown themselves to be well equipped, fuel frugal, comfortable companions. But, there’s one last area to consider, and it is perhaps where the trio differ the most; practicality.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla Cross and wagon both have nice square boot openings with plenty of space. The hatch is not so lucky ...

Space has always been the achilles heel for the current-gen Corolla hatch, and nothing has changed with the latest update. Its 294L boot is amongst the smallest in class, offering a mere eight litres more volume than what you get in a Yaris. Things aren’t much better for those sitting in the second row, too, where legroom and knee room is particularly compromised.

In this sense, the Corolla Cross and wagon are both a saving grace for the Corolla nameplate, as each packs much more practicality than the hatch. The pair sport 392L (wagon) and 436L (Cross) of boot space, with both also benefiting from a larger, more squared off boot opening. The wagon has the best second-row leg and knee room here, while the Cross wins in the headroom stakes.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla Cross GXL is the most practical and best equipped car currently wearing the Corolla badge.

You cannot really go wrong with any of Toyota’s Corolla models, but that’s not to say that there isn’t nuance that differentiates one from another.

If it wasn’t for the way its feature list has been skimmed off the top, the wagon would be a shining family car pick. Instead it’s the best here for companies wanting something frugal, affordable, and very useful. The hatch is the one that looks best parked in the driveway and is the most fun to drive, but those who use their back seats and boot regularly should perhaps look at the Corolla Cross instead.

The Cross is the strongest all-rounder here, with the most current tech, the biggest boot, and SUV proportions with little compromise on performance. For most private buyers, it will be the clear pick.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla hatch’s boot is reasonable for the weekly shop, but is comfortably outranked by rivals like the Ford Focus and Honda Civic, as well as the other two Corolla bodystyles.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR’s two-tone black roof option is one of several subtle visual changes brought in for 2023.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Each Corolla was recently updated to include Toyota’s latest touchscreen software and clearer screens.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla GX gets an old-school urethane steering wheel and more hard plastics on the dashboard.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Corolla Cross back seat offers solid legroom relative to its compact crossover rivals.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The hatch has long struggled with rear legroom. Ideal for children, but a stretch for carting around adults.