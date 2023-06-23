MG's first sports car in decades to make public debut at Goodwood

The handsome MG Cyberster will debut in public next month at Goodwood.

MG’s electric sports car, the Cyberster, will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13, 2023, taking on the iconic hillclimb thoughout the festival.

“We’re excited to return to the Festival of Speed and with a global debut,” said Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG Motor UK.

“The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically-advanced EV.”

The sporty electric two-seater will be MG’s first convertible since the MG F and MG TF, the latter having been produced up until 2005 when the marque was still UK owned, before being produced in China when the brand was scooped up by new owners until 2011.

Excitingly, Pigounakis added that “... two further debuts are planned, both demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate.”

There’s nothing concrete on these, except for the fact one is a “dramatic, British-designed and built prototype” named EX4. The other is simply described as a “sporting EV”, though MG confirmed it will be available for sale later in the summer of 2023.

Performance should be pretty potent, with as much as 400kW from twin motors rumoured.

According to earlier leaks, the Cyberster is set to be powered by one or two electric motors, with buyers able to choose between rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The single-motor RWD base model is said to pack 231kW of power, while the dual-motor AWD flagship ups that figure to a combined 400KW, with a top speed of 200kph. Battery and range details should come about next month at the Goodwood debut.

Better yet, we already know the Cyberster will land in New Zealand. In a brief statement provided to Stuff back in May, an MG Motor New Zealand spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we will be bringing the MG Cyberster to New Zealand and hope to have more exciting news to share in due course.” Expect it here by the end of the year.