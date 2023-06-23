Ford unleashes bellowing V8-powered Mustang racers

Ford is preparing the new Mustang for all sorts of racing. We’ve already seen it in action (sort of) in the Supercars championship, and there are two more racers ready for European competition.

Those are the GT3 and GT4 variants, with the former debuting earlier this month at Le Mans and the latter set to appear next week.

Ford uses the upcoming Mustang Dark Horse as a base for both cars, with the GT3 getting a prominent front splitter and canards on the front, additional lights within the grille, and a pair of vents in the bonnet. Flared guards at both ends allow for a wider track, while side-exit exhausts poke out just fore of the rear wheels.

Finally, the rear end houses a large swan-neck-mounted wing and a massive diffuser.

Power comes from a 5.4-litre version of the Coyote V8 engine, which produces around 375kW in Dark Horse trim. The GT3 version gets a carbon intake along with tuning work done by M-Sport. Power in the GT3 class is limited to between 372kW and 447kW.

Stuff A huge rear wing and diffuser means the Mustang GT3 should be a serious contender. Not to mention the 5.4-litre V8...

Other powertrain tweaks include a rear transaxle gearbox to help improve weight distribution, while the car is also running a bespoke short-arm suspension set-up.

Ford confirmed it will race in the 2024 World Endurance Championship season with partner Multimatic Motorsports. Proton Competition, which was previously aligned with Porsche, has also confirmed it will race Mustangs next year. More teams may be announced in the future.

Plus, Ford’s CEO hinted at a road-going model...

Stuff The Ford Mustang GT4 will debut on June 28 at the 24 Hours of Spa endurance race.

Meanwhile, the GT4 Mustang won’t be quite as racey, as the GT4 class sits below GT3, and is more aligned with road-going models.

The teaser image shows off black accents underneath the headlights and around the air intakes and splitter to contrast the orange body.

Under the bonnet will likely be the 5.0-litre Coyote engine from the road Dark Horse, possibly with some retuning for balance of performance reasons. But Ford isn’t talking specifics yet, and it won’t until the GT4’s debut at the 24 Hours of Spa endurance race on June 28.