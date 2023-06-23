Is Nismo back? Spicy new Z shown shredding tyres

Nissan has given the Z to Nismo, and the fruits of its labour are right around the corner.

Nissan released the Z last year, and we quite like it. It’s filled with nods to the sports car’s history, from the neo-retro rear lights inspired from the 300ZX to the oval headlights aped from the original 240Z. Goes well too, although we always felt it could be a bit better. The eco-minded nine-speed automatic we drove didn’t help things much, to be fair.

That’s where Nismo comes in, Nissan’s famous motorsports/tuning arm. I said at the launch of the Z that it felt like Nissan intentionally held the Z back to give Nismo some room to play with, and by the looks of a new video from the company, play is exactly what Nismo did.

No power figures have been confirmed but online rumblings hint at outputs approaching 373kW, a fair increase over the 298kW standard car. Expect torque to rise from 475Nm as well.

It looks like the rev limit remains at 7000rpm, however, and the exhaust tips look the same as the current car, so perhaps keep those power expectations down. It sounds great in the video but there’s always the chance for editing trickery.

A new Sport + mode has been added, which turns the dials an appropriate crimson. It probably does other stuff too, but Nissan is keeping mum here as well.

Stuff There's a new Sport mode but no change to the redline.

As for handling, we would expect the suspension set-up to be improved with stiffer sway bars and shocks, along with better brakes.

Inside are bolstered Recaro seats with Nismo-branded headrests, while the exterior gets a redesigned front end bearing more of a frown than before, a new front splitter, and a red stripe lining the lower edge of the body. Around the back is a more aggressive rear end and a slightly larger bootlid spoiler.

It’s not clear if the Nismo will come with a manual transmission as the car in the video used an automatic, but we’d be surprised if it doesn’t. Hopefully that Sports + mode sharpens up the transmission...

Stuff More aggressive bodywork hopefully hides upgraded Nismo-ified mechanicals.

At the launch of the Z last year, Hiroshi Tamura, chief product planner for the Z and a big part of the GT-R’s development, said that in order to convince Nissan’s bigwigs to give the car a manual, he showed a slide that indicated 40% of 370Z buyers had asked for the manual, which pushed the bosses over the line.

That 40% figure was actually from the 370Z Nismo, a footnote that went under the radar until it was too late.

In any case, Nissan will divulge all the juicy details towards the end of the Northern Hemisphere’s summer, or sometime towards the end of August.