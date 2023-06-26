The most legendary of legendary Subaru WRX 22b's is up for sale

If you’ve been eyeing up a Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22b recently but held off thinking they aren’t quite special enough, check this out.

It’s one of three 22b prototypes ever made, given to rally legend Colin McRae in 1998. Headed to auction in August, it wears the build plate 000/400 like the other two, signifying its pre-production status. Subaru ended up building 425 of the rally-bred two-door, the extra 25 going to markets outside of Japan.

McRae’s 22b has its original number plates of S447YOX, while another prototype given to his co-driver Nicky Grist also retains its S446YOX plates.

Supplied ‘000’ means this is a pre-production model.

According to the auction description, McRae’s 22b is in immaculate condition, with less than 12,000 kilometres showing on the clock. Despite it being taken to the UK, the car is Japanese-specification with a 4.444 final drive ratio for better acceleration, a kph speedo and ST-branded covered foglights. The only change made since it left the factory is a modified exhaust, but the car will come with the original, as well as the original tyres.

Standard 22b tweaks from the regular Impreza include a seam-welded bodyshell supposedly identical to the WRC cars, special gearing, a twin-plate racing clutch paired to a five-speed manual transmission, strengthened drive/prop shafts, driver-adjustable front/rear diff and bigger brakes.

The suspension is also uprated to forged-aluminium lower links, rose-joined transverse links, inverted Bilstein dampers (hence the ‘b’ in the name) and Eibach springs, plus the correct set of gold 17-inch BBS alloy wheels.

Power from the 2.2-litre engine was rated at 206kW/363Nm, although the real power figure was probably higher owing to the Japanese gentleman’s agreement at the time to limit power

Interestingly, Silverstone Auctions says the name isn’t a reference to the larger engine, but instead the 555 WRC sponsorship of the time. The description says that “five hundred and fifty-five is 22B in hexadecimal, the number base used in computer programming.

“At the time, the IT world was booming and the Impreza was the icon car for successful IT contractors in both the UK and Japan alike.”

SUPPLIED Power was a claimed 206kW, but the real figure is likely closer to 250kW.

The car will be sold at The Classic Sale from Friday August 25 to Saturday August 26 with an estimated price of between £400,000 - £500,000 (NZ$827,890 to $1.03m).

It will go under the hammer alongside other McRae vehicles like his first ever rally car, a 1997 Chrysler Sunbeam Ti as well as what is claimed to be his last, a Ford Escord MkII from 2005.