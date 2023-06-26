No charges for west Auckland mechanic who had nearly 1500 WoFs revoked

A total of 5048 WoFs across eight inspecting organisations were revoked in 2022.

No charges have been laid against a mechanic who had close to 1500 Warrant of Fitness certificates revoked due to “serious safety risk”.

Westcity Mechanical & Tyres was stripped of its authority to issue WoFs in April after a two-pronged Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) investigation found the mechanic was not complying with proper vehicle inspection requirements.

Both an onsite assessment and a mystery shop found cars were not onsite long enough for the sole mechanic to run through the required checks on vehicles, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

All WoF labels were removed from the premises, but no further action has been taken since then, with police confirming they had not been involved in the investigation.

READ MORE:

* More than 1400 WoFs revoked after investigation finds 'serious safety concerns'

* No change to car rego rules, despite hundreds of false registrations a year



A similar case in March 2022, saw a man prosecuted for fraud after it was found he had issued close to 900 WoFs without proper authority from his Takanini garage.

The business was shut down and the owner is due to be sentenced next month.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul Gray had two WoFs issued by Westcity Mechanical & Tyres revoked because of the safety concerns.

But Paul Gray, who had WoFs for two cars issued by Westcity revoked, said it was frustrating no one was being held to account after such a breach of trust.

He said if Waka Kotahi wasn’t going to hold the owner of the business to account and give car owners a chance to get their money back, then they should foot the bill.

Gray said it seemed counter-intuitive for the agency to push their “Road to Zero” safety message, when they didn’t prosecute someone for allowing possible unsafe cars on the road.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF In 1993, Jacek Pawlikowski almost died in a crash and suffered a permanent traumatic brain injury. He's worked hard to rebuild his life.

But a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said investigators were “determining whether we will take further action based on our regulatory powers”.

So far they have revoked the organisation and their appointed staff’s authority to issue warrants or access NZTA systems.

Police also confirmed they were not investigating the matter.

Google Westcity Mechanical & Tyres has since shut down permanently.

During their investigation the NZTA found 1469 warrants issued by Westcity Mechanical & Tyres between October 1, 2022 and April 21, 2023 posed a “serious safety risk”.

“All vehicles observed were issued WoF passes or pass-rechecks but were not on site long enough for an inspection to have been properly completed,” the Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Attempts have been made to contact the owner of Westcity Mechanical & Tyres, but they have yet to respond.