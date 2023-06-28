Aston Martin partners with hot shot American electric start-up

Aston Martin has confirmed it will work together with American start-up Lucid on upcoming battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) while also extending its partnership with Mercedes-AMG.

The British maker announced last night that the agreement would see Lucid supply Aston Martin with its current and future powertrain and battery technology, set to power Aston Martin’s new BEV platform.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, said: “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

Supplied Electric vehicle start-up Lucid on Sept. 28, 2021 said production of its first cars for customers has started at its factory in in Casa Grande, Arizona.

“Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy. With the recently announced long-term partnership with Geely, we will also gain the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components, as well as their deep expertise of the key strategic market of China.

“Overall, today’s announcement is a further significant step towards delivering our ambition for Aston Martin.”

The new platform is set to debut in 2025 with what should be the first vehicle to benefit from Lucid’s involvement, following the plug-in hybrid Valhalla, and marks an important change for Aston, a badge synonymous with bellowing combustion engines. But it’s confident.

The Aston Martin Valhalla has been revealed with a bespoke new hybrid V8.

Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer of Aston Martin, said: “The proposed agreement with Lucid forms a significant pillar of our electrification strategy, providing Aston Martin with access to the industry’s leading powertrain and battery systems technology.

“Combined with our internal development, this will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform suitable for all future Aston Martin products, all the way from hypercars to sports cars and SUVs.”

Lucid’s powertrain technology will blend with Mercedes-Benz electronic architecture and “deliver the optimum blend of scintillating class-leading performance and brilliantly resolved vehicle dynamics.”

Christinne Muschi/AP Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team will contribute its expertise in aerodynamics to upcoming road cars.

Additionally, Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team will share its knowledge gained from the track to the engineers working on the road cars, with the brand specifically pointing out active aerodynamics and drag reduction to being crucial to its BEV development.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG will continue to provide Aston Martin with a range of its powertrain and electric/electronic architectures “for current and future generation Aston Martin vehicles, including internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.”

Could that mean the first modern Aston Martin powered by a four-cylinder, now that AMG is leaning so much on its M139 turbo-four, the one already producing 350kW/545Nm in the new C 63 S E Performance? When paired with the extra plug-in hybrid electricals, that car produces 500kW/1020Nm. Compare that to the current V8-powered Vantage, which makes 375kW/685Nm...