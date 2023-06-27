Why you shouldn't stockpile fuel ahead of the price hike

Worried about rising petrol prices? Here are six easy ways to reduce the cost.

Anyone considering stockpiling fuel before petrol prices jump up on Saturday might want to think twice.

You could be breaking the law, and be putting your home insurance policy at risk.

The Government cut petrol tax by 25c a litre in March 2022, as part of measures to ease the pressure of rising costs of living.

But it’s all coming to an end on Saturday, when petrol taxes and road user charges (RUCs), paid mostly on diesel vehicles, return to normal levels.

This is expected to push up the price of petrol by about 29c a litre, including GST.

So filling up your vehicle’s tank in the next few days is a sensible proposition, but buying more petrol than your car needs may not be a smart move.

Anyone wanting to store more than 50 litres of petrol at their property needs an HSNO (Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act) certificate to confirm the petrol was being stored safely, the Environmental Protection Authority website said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The cost of filling your tank is about to go up – but think twice before stockpiling petrol.

“A compliance certifier will visit you at your property. They will issue the HSNO certificate once they have confirmed your property meets all the legal requirements for storing more (than) 50 litres of petrol,” EPA said.

The insurance industry also has a clear message that anyone failing to comply with fuel storage rules could invalidate their policy.

”Non-compliance with regulations for fuel storage, covering things including volume limits, use of certified containers and meeting inspection and certification requirements, will firstly put you and your whānau at risk and secondly invalidate your insurance,” a spokesperson for the Insurance Council of New Zealand said.

”It’s just not worth it.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The petrol tax discount ends on Saturday, with petrol prices expected to rise about 29c a litre. (file pic)

When it comes to diesel, Waka Kotahi has warned it will be “auditing and invoicing RUC users for excessive RUC purchases made during the discount period”.

“If you bought too much RUC at the discounted rate and haven't bought a new RUC licence by 31 July 2023, Waka Kotahi can send you an invoice to charge you the standard rate for all of the excessive RUC,” Waka Kotahi said.

So what should you do if you want to make the most of lower prices before Saturday?

The Automobile Association has advised drivers to fill up at least two or three days before Saturday to avoid potential queues, and even the possibility some petrol stations selling out.

If people wanted to store any fuel, they must do it in containers designed for the purpose, AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins said.

And if anyone intended to store large amounts of anything that was potentially flammable, they need to talk to their insurance company as it would change the risk profile of the property.