Kiwi Jaguar EV owners told to park cars outside due to fire risk

Florida local Gonzalo Salazar’s Jaguar I-Pace burst into flames while parked in his garage in June 2022.

Jaguar Land Rover’s New Zealand arm has confirmed that it will be recalling all locally owned examples of its fully electric I-Pace over fire risk concerns, with owners told that they should “park away from structures where possible and charge the vehicle outside”.

The recall notice echoes similar recalls for the plug-in SUV overseas, with the British marque also recommending that I-Pace owners refrain from charging their vehicles beyond 75% until the recall has been completed.

A statement provided to Stuff by a Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand representative noted that the issue stems from the model’s main battery, with the subsequent repairs involving “an update to the Battery Energy Control Module software” and, in some cases, the installation of an all-new battery pack.

SUPPLIED What's the biggest difference between the Jaguar I-Pace and other EVs? The fact that it's actually fun to drive on a winding road or, say, a race track like this.

The representative confirmed that “there have been no local cases of vehicles with issues in New Zealand”.

“Some vehicles are experiencing thermal overload, which may show as smoke or fire, and can occur underneath the vehicle where the High Voltage Traction Battery is located,” said the statement.

“It is important to note that no accidents or injuries have been reported, and the design of the I-PACE traction battery is unique to this vehicle, so will not impact any other Jaguar Land Rover product.”

Whilst Jaguar has been hesitant to delve further into what has caused these “thermal overload” issues, it has been widely reported overseas that the I-Pace uses LG-sourced batteries similar to those found in the Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt – both of which have also been subject to comprehensive fire risk recall campaigns.

Supplied The I-Pace was crowned World Car of the Year in 2019.

“Until the recall has been completed, clients should park away from structures where possible and charge the vehicle outside,” it added.

“As an extra precaution, we would recommend avoid [sic] fully charging; no more than 75% until the recall is completed. For further advice, or if any customer is concerned, they are encouraged to contact their local Jaguar Land Rover dealership.”

There have been eight confirmed I-Pace fires in the United States, including numerous cases of vehicles burning to the ground.

123rf Launched overseas in 2018, the I-Pace was one of the first electric premium SUVs to hit the market.

Electric vehicle specialist outlet Electrek reported the story of one impacted I-Pace owner in August of last year, Gonzalo Salazar. According to quotes, Salazar’s Jaguar began to smoke whilst parked in his garage at his Florida home.

“While I was trying to ventilate my house from the smoke I called Jaguar roadside assistance to have them come get the car. When I ended the conversation with them there were more pops, but this time it was followed by fire from under the car,” Salazar told Electrek.

“I then called 911 to come help with the situation. But this was not a slow burn, once the fire started there were multiple pops, and the car was just engulfed in flames rapidly.”

SUPPLIED Watch as racing driver Greg Murphy and artist Otis Frizzell team up with Jaguar New Zealand to pull off a driving challenge and artistic experiment all rolled into one.

The I-Pace is not the only Jaguar that has been recalled locally over fire risk concerns this month. The brand has also issued a notice for selected petrol plug-in hybrid F-Pace models built between 2021 and 2023.

In the notice, Jaguar noted that “the coolant pump drive belt can become damaged leading to detachment or destruction. Where coolant pump drive is lost, this leads to a loss of coolant flow in the engine.”

“The lack of coolant flow can cause the engine to rapidly overheat, and subsequently ruptures an engine mounted plastic elbow in the cooling circuit,” it added.

“If the coolant elbow is ruptured this leads to a coolant leak onto the turbocharger heat shield which may lead to a fire in the engine compartment which can propagate to the whole vehicle.”