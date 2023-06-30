Mazda ditches diesel, embraces hybrid with new SUVs

This article originally appeared on Motoringnz.com

Mazda New Zealand has quietly unveiled powertrain and pricing details for the two all-new SUVs it is set to launch Down Under before the end of the year; the luxury-orientated CX-60 and the CX-90.

The CX-60 five-seater and seven-chair CX-90 are closely linked styling-wise and share a brand new ‘Large Product Group’ platform and powertrains. The pair have yet to arrive in showrooms proper, with the CX-60 set to land next month.

The Auckland-based distributor is preparing for its arrival with a dedicated public website, shop.mazda.co.nz, that lays out pricing and specifications and accepts deposits. This reveals the CX-90 will, at $92,990, be the largest and most expensive mainstream car yet sold by the make here to date.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Sampling the first of Mazda's 'large product group' SUVs before it hits New Zealand in late 2023.

The type is flamboyant school run fare, underlined by the fact it will only be sold in flagship Takami trim. It gets a 209kW/450Nm 3.3-litre inline petrol six-cylinder, aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, that will accept 91 octane.

CX-60 meanwhile, spans four richly-provisioned all-wheel drive choices, three with Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid, with 241kW and 500Nm – the most grunt of any previous road car in the company’s history.

The PHEV combines a 2.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor, 17.8kWh battery and eight-speed auto. Mazda claims an optimal condition fuel use of 2.3 litres per 100km and just 54 grams per kilometre of CO2, these figures based on WLTP-3 factoring.

Supplied The CX-90 shapes up as a more premium alternative to the popular CX-9.

It also says the tech will deliver 63km (76km on NEDC) of claimed pure electric driving range, at sub-100kmh pace. This engine is dedicated to 95 octane and recharging is AC type 2.

The PHEV starts as a $78,990 Touring (meaning it meets the dollar threshold to qualify for the Clean Car Discount), lifts to the Homura mid-level specification at $87,990 and tops out in a $90,990 Takami. CX-60 Homura will also avail with the 3.3-litre six, with the same power as CX-90 but 50Nm less torque, at $81,990.

It has a WLTP-3 rated consumption of 7.4L/100km and a CO2 output of 190g/km. The fuel tank capacity for this engine 58 litres, so eight litres later than for the PHEV.

STUFF An up-close look at Mazda's recently updated Hofu Plant, which produces its all-new CX-60, CX-90, and more.

The paddle shift eight-speed transmission, also used by CX-90, has normal, sport, off-road and towing modes with both engines, the PHEV also offering an EV mode.

There is no place for the inline six turbodiesel; this decision perhaps fuelled by consumer wariness about that type in Mazda passenger cars due to well-publicised issues with the 2.5-litre four-cylinder diesel that used to go into CX-5 and Mazda6.

The pricing places the Mazda CX-60 in line with medium luxury sports utility wagons from Europe, Japan and South Korea – and non-luxury seven-seat SUVs.

At 4740mm long, 1890mm wide, up to 1688mm tall and with a 2870mm wheelbase, the car places between the CX-5 and CX-8 in terms of size. Kerb eights are 1949kg for the six-cylinder, up to 2139kg for the PHEV. Towing capacities are 750kg unbraced and 2500kg braked.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Both the CX-60 and CX-90 feature some remarkable interior detailing.

Detail on Mazda NZ’s website suggests both CX models will be extremely well outfitted.

All CX-60s run 20 inch wheels with 235/50 rubber, each derivative having a specific wheel styling, have power tailgates - hands-free on all but the Touring - and 12.3 inch touchscreens, Bose audio (eight speakers in Touring, 12 elsewhere) and trim out with leather, Nappa in the Takami. Of the three choices in Japan, tan, has not make the cut. For NZ, it’s black or white.

All but the Touring have a sunroof, everything has a 360 degree camera with see-through view on all but the Touring.

Supplied The CX-90 is larger and more powerful than its CX-60 cousin.

Safety provision is high, with every model having eight airbags. Anti-skid brakes, blind spot monitoring, Isofix child anchors, radar cruise control with auto stop-go, driver attention alert and monitoring are standard. All but the Touring have cruising and traffic support, a system which consists of a headway control function and steering assist function for reducing driver fatigue when in heavy traffic.

Dynamic stability control, emergency stop signalling, front cross traffic alert, hill descent control, hill launch assist, intelligent speed assist, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, smart brake support, traction control, traffic sign recognition and tyre pressure monitoring also feature.

The CX-90 has much of the above, including a driver personalisation with facial recognition, fits with high-end back leather and rides on 21-inch rims.

Five year scheduled serving, five year unlimited kilometre warranty and five year on call roadside assist come under the Mazdacare umbrella.