Watch: BMWs crushed by police for drifting on public roads

Police in France really aren’t in the mood for street racers these days. Footage was recently shared online by the French constabulary showing a yellow modified BMW being crushed after being involved in illegal drifting.

The video was captioned “justice demands the destruction of the vehicles” but the owner of the BMW, Alann, is preparing a legal challenge. He said that crushing the car was a step too far, and that the vehicle was taken while he was at work and destroyed before he could get his personal belongings out of the car. Police also arrested him in front of his boss at work.

Another BMW was also crushed at the same time, but it’s unclear if it was also destroyed before the owner could defend their case. It’s a shame, the yellow BMW in particular looks to be a nice example of an E36 coupe.

According to Allan, the E36 was filmed sliding around a roundabout in Tourville la Rivière on May 26, 2023, which was posted online. The car was subsequently crushed and Allan arrested by June 14. He reportedly wasn’t given a chance to plead his case, and has set up a crowdfunding page to help with legal costs. A hearing has been confirmed for January 15, 2024.

There’s also the matter of modifications. Apparently, any performance modifications are illegal in France, which means anything different under the bonnet would also give the Police reason to confiscate the cars.

Punishments for stunt driving – or “rodeos” – in France have been considerably ramped up since 2018. What was once a simple infraction is now an act punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to €75,000 (NZ$134,297) if alcohol, narcotics or other factors are involved. Licenses can also be suspended for up to three years and the vehicle involved can be confiscated.

A rodeo was described to France Bleu as adopting "a conduct which compromises the safety of road users or which disturbs the public peace”. Introducing the new penalties came at a time of a 1400% increase in rodeos, according to the French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti.