Road test: McLaren Artura

The all-new Artura borrows some of its front-end styling cues from the 720S.

I see them in the corner of my eye, whizzing through traffic to get a better glimpse. They pull up next to me, their Subabishi Evo Type R emanating a flurry of pops and bangs from the exhaust – the unmistakable mating call of someone who wants a quick and dirty race to the next offramp.

Eye contact ensues and, as if through telekinesis, we both plant the throttle. The Mitsuhonda launches with a puff of smoke, its rear end hunkering down. My (inverted commas) 500kW/720Nm twin-turbo McLaren Artura supercar, meanwhile, reacts with the urgency and ferocity of a limp underarm toss. Its electric motor whirrs into life, with barely any indication of thrust. The vape-dragging rear-wing enthusiast wins, this time.

McLaren’s engineers must have some kind of sense of humour buried beneath that reputation for creating these meticulous, no compromise supercars. The all-new Artura, when driven in pure EV mode and relying solely on its 66kW electric motor, feels like it could be a first-gen Nissan Leaf. Truth be told, in pure EV mode it takes 15 seconds to get to 100kph – an early Leaf does it in 11.

Of course, slot it into Sport or Track mode, and everything turns on its head.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Its side-on proportions leave little doubt that its engine is in the middle.

The Artura is a big, big deal for McLaren. For the first time since the introduction of the 570S, we’re dealing with a foundation-level McLaren pumped with all-new bits. The McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) carbon-fibre platform is all new. The twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 is all new, as is its attached plug-in hybrid system.

The Artura can be seen as a replacement for the fabulous 570S. But, in a way it also absorbs the 600LT, such is the on-paper rate of improvement McLaren has been able to muster between generations. The Artura’s V6 packs 81kW/120Nm more punch than the 570, and 59kW/100Nm more than the 600LT. And despite that hybrid system coming on board (which includes an 88kg 7.4kWh battery), it weighs about the same as the 570S too.

Pricing begins at $418,000, although our presser with options was $454,615 with options. Not exactly a ‘people’s car’ then obviously, but it does represent value of sorts compared to the $573,000 Ferrari 296 GTB. Its other key six-pack rival, the Maserati MC20, undercuts it by a whisker with a base price of $415,000. And, if you’re more of a more burger-and-fries persuasion, there’s always the $195,000 Chevrolet Corvette C8.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The dihedral doors are back, making the Artura surprisingly easy to get in and out of.

There will undoubtedly be those decrying the decision to swap out the 3.8-litre V8 for the all-new M630 V6. People love V8s, and the industry shift to smaller, more tightly wound sixes represents a clear step towards electrification acceptance.

Here’s the thing; the McLaren M838T 3.8-litre V8 was never really much of a charmer. As V8s go, it’s one that clearly favours efficiency and refinement over the charm and brute force that bent eights are known for. The new V6 is, arguably, a more characterful engine.

At town speeds there’s little to report, particularly if you’re utilising the Electric or Comfort drive modes and enabling the hybrid system’s mingling. But when you press it a little, the 3.0 unfurls its true potential. Sounding like a Nissan GT-R with twice the revs, it sings a surprisingly piercing note at the top end – 100kph coming up in a brief three seconds.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Note the steering wheel’s lack of buttons. McLaren wants your attention to be on the road, not on your playlist.

Its enthusiasm for exploring the rev range is addictive, which is just as well because doing so is a necessity. The electric motor’s torque fill down low and the efficiency of the turbos mean it’s quick off the mark with no discernable lag, but peak power and torque only arrives at around that 7000rpm figure. So to get the most out of it, you need to take a deep breath, lean into its powerband, and make the most of those paddles behind the steering wheel and the quick-shooting 8-cog dual-clutch it’s connected to.

The Artura isn’t quite all new. One of the best bits from the 570S – the electro-hydraulic steering – returns.

McLaren is one of the motoring world’s final hold-outs on phasing out hydraulic steering for electric. This is, probably unsurprisingly, one of the most positionable cars I’ve ever driven. At pace, the hydraulic system conveys so much more information to your fingertips than what we’ve become accustomed to from even the most precise electric alternatives. Dealing with surface changes, crowning in the road surface, and camber is a properly immersive experience.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Navigating a pothole-filled gravel parking lot? Not a problem in the Artura thanks to the hydraulic nose lift.

What also remains is McLaren’s signature supple ride tuning. The British manufacturer has always prided itself on producing incredibly versatile suspension, capable of being buttery smooth on craggy urban roads and unforgiving on track.

Driving the Artura around tight city streets is a total non-event, in a good way. Its ride in all modes outside of Track is plenty forgiving for those pesky manhole covers and speed bumps.

Navigating the latter has become easier, too, thanks to a new even quicker hydraulic nose lift system. Steering is ultra light in Electric and Comfort modes, and frontward visibility is excellent, too.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The Prime Minister Chris Hipkins opened the new Puhoi-Warkworth Motorway on Friday, June 16, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Stuff reporter Jonathan Killick got to test drive the road in the new Artura supercar from McLaren Auckland. (Video first published June 19, 2023)

Track mode is perhaps a touch firm for Kiwi roads, although that shouldn’t be a surprise given it’s calibrated with silky smooth racing circuits in mind. Sport is the happiest medium for those wanting to take the Artura for a brisk jaunt down the nearest curvy coastal stretch.

Staggered Pirelli rubber and a wizard-like traction control set-up give the Artura wanton grip, although it can still light up the rear end on command (not that we would endorse this kind of behaviour on open roads, of course).

Not to say that the Artura is perpetually swinging at the hips. The vast majority of the time it corners completely neutral. You need to be doing pretty silly things to shake its level of mechanical grip.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Around town, the Artura’s damping is forgiving and plush.

And what about the cabin? Traditionally a bit of an afterthought in supercardom, manufacturers are starting to realise that it’s a little bit embarrassing when their gazillion dollar products have less interior tech than a Toyota Yaris.

The Artura is thankfully a healthy step-up on the 570S, featuring new infotainment software within its 8.0-inch portrait touchscreen and digital cluster. It’s quicker to react to inputs, and now more angled towards the driver. The little volume knob attached to the bezel is a neat touch, too.

There’s a few ‘could do better’ stickers to be handed out inside. Placing the reverse camera in the cluster means the steering wheel’s spokes block your vision when it’s being twirled, and the companion 360-degree camera is very laggy. The single-piece seats, while undoubtedly saving weight, can be hard to find a comfortable position for since they don’t articulate. And, our tester’s cabin made quite a few creaks and rattles.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Artura’s EV range is rated just north of 30km to a charge. Don’t knock it, it’s actually quite a useful extra.

And, jokes about its pure electric performance aside, it must be said that this is actually one of the most genuinely useful plug-in hybrid systems on the market.

During our three days with the Artura, time and time again the battery would replenish itself with incredible ease, making it a properly handy addition. An hour of backroad blasting and motorway commuting will add a tangible 10-15% of juice to the battery almost every time. Lessons learned from McLaren’s Formula 1 team, perhaps.

It might be all new, but the Artura still manages to emphatically deliver on McLaren’s traditional values. Comfortable but sharp. Monumentally quick but surprisingly approachable. For a supercar at the heart of the looming hybrid V6 era, it is still fantastically analogue and enormously satisfying.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The volume knob on the touchscreen bezel is a sweet ergonomic solution, although it is also one of the only physical buttons for audio or aircon in the whole car.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Artura wears a bespoke set of staggered Pirelli P-Zeros; 235/35 up front and 295/35 in the rear.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Check out all the perforations in the rear grille. Peek through and you can see the back end of the 3.0-litre V6.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Camera resolution is solid in the Artura, although the 360-degree camera has quite heavy lag.