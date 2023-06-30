Ineos' Ford Ranger Raptor-fighting Grenadier ute set for launch

Ineos Automotive has just revealed its take on a rugged, utilitarian off-roader - the all-new Grenadier.

Ineos, makers of the Grenadier off-roader, will debut its double-cab pick-up competitor to the Jeep Gladiator in a few short weeks at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In-depth details of the ute, called Quartermaster, are yet to be revealed, but considering it will be based on the Grenadier 4x4, expect the same BMW-sourced 3.0-litre engines, in both petrol and diesel, producing 210kW/450Nm or 183kW/550Nm respectively.

There will also likely be a ZF eight-speed transmission, Ineos-developed two-speed transfer case and Ineos’ specially developed ladder frame chassis, albeit stretched to 3175mm from 2922 in the SUV. Towing capacity will likely sit around 3500kg.

Ineos will reveal the Grenadier ute in just under two weeks.

New Zealand has already been listed as a market for the Quartermaster. But interestingly, Ineos has previously indicated the ute will be cheaper than the SUV, which currently asks $94,000 in stripped Utility trim, going up to $107,225.

Should Ineos get the ute under $100k, it will be right in the firing line of the Ford Ranger Raptor (currently $95,990) and the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon ($99,990).

Expect high levels of off-roading chops and decent on-road driving from Ineos' ute.

From our experiences with the SUV, we’d expect the ute to be extremely capable off-road, without sacrificing too much in the way of on-road manners.

We’ll get our first look at the Quartermaster on July 13 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Also going on show is a hydrogen fuel-cell technology demonstrator, which will show off Ineos’ progress with the powertrain, and possibly hint at what the British firm’s future plans are. Part of those include a smaller, more urban-oriented electric model.