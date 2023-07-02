Ferrari unleashes hardcore hybrid road-going racer

Ferrari's mighty SF90 is now even mightier, having joined the XX programme.

Ferrari has revealed the latest in its immensely fast ‘XX’ programme, the family of highly strung variants of Ferrari’s best offerings.

Usually, these are for the track only, going without things like mirrors and indicators while subbing in proper racing harnesses, racing tyres, and more aggressive aero. However, Ferrari has switched the formula with the new SF90 XX, which will be the first XX member to be road-legal.

The monstrously fast two-door will come in Stradale and Spider forms, both using the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain as in the regular SF90. In this case, output has been turned up by 22kW to a huge 757kW in total, with 586kW coming from the engine and 171kW coming from a trio of electric motors.

When in Qualifying mode, the electric motors can boost power temporarily when exiting corners (up to 30 times before the battery needs a recharge), which Ferrari says cuts lap times around its Fiorano test circuit by 0.25 seconds.

It should sound pretty incredible too, thanks to tweaks in the intake and exhaust system. The battery is also large enough for up to 25km of electric driving if you need a temporary break from aural assault.

While the car is more oriented for fast lap times than straight-line sprints with its bolstered aero package, Ferrari has managed to drop the 0-100kph time by 0.2 seconds to a scant 2.3 seconds, while it takes 6.5 seconds to hit 200kph from standstill.

That new aero comprises a bunch of new vents dotted around the body, large intakes, a big rear wing and a fat rear diffuser, all of which exactly doubles the downforce of the standard SF90.

In numbers, the SF90 XX produces 530kg of downforce at 250kph in total. Top speed drops to 320kph from 340kph as a small penalty from the extra drag.

Braking has been improved with new front calipers and larger 390mm rear discs, while a new ABS Evo controller can optimise the slip of each wheel for optimal performance. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tyres measuring 255/35 at the front and 315/30 at the rear wrap 20-inch alloy wheels.

Ferrari says the sum of the new downforce package and improved electronics results in a “9% improvement in lateral performance compared to the SF90 Stradale in high-speed handling conditions” along with a 10% reduction in body roll.

Inside is a new ‘technical fabric’ covering replacing leather, and more Alcantara on the upper part of the dashboard. New lightweight racing seats cradle the occupants, while harnesses replace traditional seatbelts.

If you’d prefer to feel the wind and hear that engine more, the Spider version swaps the fixed roof for a folding hard top that stows away in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45kph.

Only 799 Stradale’s will be built, while Ferrari is limited Spider production to 599 units. Price? Unannounced as yet, but the regular SF90 already costs $787,637.