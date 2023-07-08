Nissan goes hybrid in a different way – but is it any better?

Pretty much every manufacturer is currently trying to reduce their fleet emissions, and Nissan is no different. Over the last year it has launched new versions of the Pathfinder, X-Trail and Qashqai SUVs, with the latter two coming into New Zealand with the option of an e-Power hybrid powertrain.

E-Power is Nissan’s interpretation of electrification, and it’s a little different to what you might think of when you read ‘hybrid’. It looks the same on paper, Nissan’s solution comprising a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a large electric motor, but it flips the operating procedure on its head. Instead of the electric motor assisting the petrol engine, the engine acts as a generator to supply energy to the 1.8kWh battery and let the motor drive the wheels on its own.

Theoretically, this means the engine is running less often, and when it is running, it’s under less stress. In turn, that means lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, while driving the thing feels more like an EV than a combustion car. There’s no plugging in either, as it’s not a PHEV.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The new-look Nissan Qashqai also gets a new hybrid powertrain.

Both the X-Trail and Qashqai use the same powertrain, although the Qashqai makes do with 10kW less overall power. And, strangely, both are priced almost identically with $2000 separating the two (before the Clean Car fee levied on the X-Trail, the only family hybrid to get a fee). I like the e-Power concept, so let’s see how it goes in reality.

These two e-Power-equipped vehicles are Ti-L models, which means they’re both kitted to the nines. That means panoramic sunroofs, heated seats and heated steering wheels, Bose audio systems, quilted leather (tan on the X-Trail if you want), Nissan’s full ProPilot semi-autonomous assistance systems ... all that good stuff. But only on the X-Trail do you get Nissan’s new ‘e-4orce’ all-wheel drive system, which is probably where that $2000 goes. More on that soon.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff 'e-Power’ is Nissan-speak for hybrid, but it works a bit differently to how you might expect.

As I mentioned in the petrol X-Trail review, Nissan is really nailing it on the design and quality front. Both of these cars look fantastic inside and out, and the quality of the cabin is a real step up from the last generation, particularly in Ti-L trim. Everything feels good to touch and look at, without too much in the way of hard plastics.

Both the Qashqai and the X-Trail ride on the same platform, also shared with the Mitsubishi Outlander, which means they’re spacious on the inside. You can get the X-Trail as a seven-seater but only with the 2.5-litre combustion engine with the regular 4x4 system. Going with the five-seater e-Power means more boot space and more room for rear passengers – indeed, legroom and headroom in the back seats is plentiful, even if you’re a bit taller than most.

The X-Trail’s e-4orce system means it gets an extra electric motor on the rear axle, producing 100kW/195Nm and working in tandem with the 150kW/330Nm front axle. Nissan says combined power for the two motors is 157kW, without mentioning combined torque.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The X-Trail gets Nissan’s ‘e-4orce’ all-wheel drive system, which is very good.

On the road, this translates into superb grip in subpar conditions with a brisk jump off the lane. You also get an array of drive modes, but I found it best to leave it in Auto and let the car figure out what’s best.

The front-drive Qashqai isn’t quite as sprightly, which makes sense, but it’s fast enough for most people, especially considering it’s much more an urban family runabout. It’s equally as comfortable to drive as well.

Because of the way Nissan has set up its hybrid system, both the e-Power models feel remarkably EV-like to drive. Not completely, mind, but the initial pick-up is similar, with that instant kick of torque, as is the almost eerie levels of smoothness. At least until the engine kicks in to juice up the battery.

The engine is fairly smooth but it’s noticeably more vibey than the electric motors, and as the battery is quite small (1.8kWh on the Qashqai and 2.1kWh on the AWD X-Trail), it chimes in relatively often. Which is a bit annoying, compounded by its habit of turning on when the battery has a decent level of charge.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff There’s still a petrol engine involved, but it only acts as a generator.

Quite a few times I noticed the engine start up with the battery at more than 50%, which felt unnecessary. You can force the car into EV mode, in which case it will bring the battery right down, but why not have it do this normally?

Plus, when you ask for full power, like when merging onto the motorway, the engine will rev up to provide maximum energy generation. Not exactly the full EV driving experience – in fact it feels more like the engine is providing some power to the wheels alongside the electric motors...

Both e-Power models have this behaviour, but the X-Trail is noticeably quieter when on the move, especially at higher speeds when there’s more wind and road noise. It gets slightly larger wheels – 20-inchers over 19s – but there is likely a bit more noise deadening at play too. Not that the Qashqai is loud, of course, both SUVs are nicely hushed.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff While the capabilities of the X-Trail e-Power are impressive, the concept still isn’t quite as efficient as Toyota’s hybrid system.

As for fuel consumption, the Qashqai ended up around the 5.7L/100km mark after a week of driving, while the X-Trail sat around 7.2L/100km. The Qashqai weighs less with its smaller battery and single motor, as well as having a smaller dimensional footprint, hence the difference.

But when you compare those figures to the competition – namely Toyota and the RAV4/Corolla Cross hybrids – things don’t look so good. Nissan’s fellow Japanese competitor is remarkably good at keeping its consumption levels down, with the RAV4 able to keep things in the high fives/low sixes and the Corolla Cross in the upper fours.

Even less so when you consider how much Nissan is asking. The top-rung X-Trail Ti-L e-Power is currently sitting at $66,990 with a Clean Car fee of $805, while the same-spec Qashqai is $64,990 without any fee. Toyota’s RAV4 Adventure Hybrid is $59,890 without any fee, and the Corolla Cross Limited Hybrid (with E-Four AWD, remember the Qashqai e-Power is exclusively FWD) is $53,190 without a fee.