AI imagines how cars of the past could look in the future

Chances are you’ve thought about how the car from your childhood posters might look if it were reborn as a brand-new model. Toyota did it with the Supra, GM did it with the Hummer, even Lamborghini brought the Countach back.

But what about others? After all, there have been some truly fantastic cars over the years that haven’t been brought into the modern age... Thankfully, while we can’t drive them, AI has allowed us to see what they might look like.

Generated by Scrap Car Comparison using Midjourney, artificial intelligence has revisited the designs of nearly 40 discontinued cars. We’ve picked a few of our favourites below, but click here to see the entire gallery.

Delorean DMC-12

Supplied This is what AI thinks the Delorean DMC-12 could look like in the future.

Starting off strong, the Delorean DMC 12 has been given the Batmobile treatment with angular, narrow headlights, nostrils in the bonnet and a fin down the middle of the windscreen creating what looks a bit like the old split rear window from the C2 Chevrolet Corvette.

There are gullwing doors, as is appropriate, and massive wheels pushed way out to the sides. It has proper Back to the Future vibes and we’re here for it. And since the AI didn’t specify any powertrains, we’ll make some up. This one is going to be a hydrogen-electric vehicle, with some incredibly futuristic on-board generator akin to Mr. Fusion.

Dodge Viper

Supplied If Dodge ever brings back the Viper, let it look like this.

This rendition of a Dodge Viper actually reminded me more of an Alfa Romeo, with those big sweeping curves and wide grille. But there’s no mistaking the massive bonnet, small double-bubble cabin and fat rear haunches as Viper hallmarks.

Power? Well it has to be a ridiculously huge V10, doesn’t it? Except this one runs on as-yet-undiscovered biofuels because it’s the future.

Lamborghini Gallardo

Stuff What if Lamborghini brought back the Gallardo?

One of the poster cars of the early 2000s along with big brother Murcielago, the Gallardo is credited with being largely (but not entirely) responsible for bringing Lamborghini’s books into the green. A hair over 14,000 Gallardos were sold over its ten-year run, making it a prime candidate for an AI-powered respin.

This version features angry narrow eyes around Lamborghini’s trademark corner intakes, a slight wedge shape to the body and an aggressive nose. Behind the driver is a slightly smaller-than-traditional 4.0-litre electrified V10, slotting in below the flagship of the era which runs a fully electric powertrain.

Ford Cortina

Supplied Just imagine if Ford brought the Cortina back looking like this...

Not much to say here aside from that the reborn Cortina looks absolutely stunning. Round headlights hark back to the original, along with the grille stretching between the lights. It’s a two-door, as is proper, with a fastback roofline sloping towards the rear. Bulging arches complete the look, if you ignore the lack of wing mirrors.

Under the bonnet of this one... A massaged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, built by Lotus, breathing through independent throttle bodies and paired with a manual transmission.

Unfortunately, as cool as these images are, they’re just the imagination of a computer running wild. But perhaps someone at one of the companies will see them and have some real ideas...