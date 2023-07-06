Toyota confirms funky hybrid crossover for Kiwi showrooms

The C-HR has always been one of Toyota’s most boldly styled nameplates, and the new one is no different.

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that the next-generation C-HR will join its local line-up in the first quarter of next year.

Slotting between the Yaris Cross and RAV4, the C-HR has always been one of the most interesting lookers in Toyota’s line-up. Although the outgoing model still looks fresh, the looming 2024 version takes this to new heights.

The bulk of the C-HR should look somewhat familiar, given that much of it carries over from the brand’s C-HR Prologue concept from late last year. Toyota refers to it as a ‘super coupe’, specifically noting its sleek coupe-like silhouette.

Supplied The production C-HR borrows plenty from its ‘Prologue’ concept equivalent, including the two-tone paint.

The C-HR’s ‘hammerhead’ front end fascia is likely to become a frequent fixture on future Toyota products, too, as evidenced by the array of electric vehicle concepts it unleashed on the motoring world towards the end of 2021.

Speaking of electric, the C-HR isn’t quite going full plug-in just yet. The model has been unveiled in hybrid and plug-in hybrid forms thus far, with New Zealand set to skip the latter – at least for the moment.

In a release issued today, Toyota New Zealand confirmed that two powertrains will be offered locally; a 1.8-litre hybrid two-wheel drive and a 2.0-litre hybrid all-wheel drive. The latter will solely be offered in GR Sport trim.

The Toyota Prius has been updated with new looks, new powertrains, more tech, and we won't get it.

The 1.8-litre develops 103kW of power, a 15% rise when compared to the current C-HR’s powertrain. The 2.0-litre flagship, meanwhile, makes 145kW of power.

New Zealand appears to miss out on the 166kW 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain that the C-HR boasts in Europe, which boasts a pure electric range of up to 66km.

Quizzed by Stuff as to why the plug-in C-HR isn’t making an appearance locally, a Toyota New Zealand representative said that the model was not an option for the region.

“The C-HR plug-in is not available to our market. We are continually looking at what new models and technologies we can bring to New Zealand to ensure all of our customer needs are met,” said the representative.

Supplied Overseas, the C-HR’s top grades come with dual 12.3-inch screens as standard.

The new C-HR sits on the latest version of Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, which it shares with the likes of the recently updated Prius and Prius Prime PHEV. All new C-HRs will be built in Europe, including those coming Down Under.

Inside, the C-HR’s cabin features shades of Prius detailing and presentation. Whilst local spec has yet to be confirmed, overseas the model gets dual 12.3-inch screens in flagship models and an 8.0-inch centre-console screen in base models.

Other cabin tech includes a digital key, hands-free driving in traffic, automatic remote parking controllable via smartphone, ambient lighting, and more … although once again, it remains to be seen whether all of these features appear in New Zealand models.

The C-HR is one of several Toyota models that has ditched pure combustion engines from its local line-up, joining the likes of the Corolla, Camry, and the ever popular RAV4.