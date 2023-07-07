F1 champ was 'screaming' while watching van Gisbergen's Nascar win

Shane van Gisbergen’s historic Nascar victory over the weekend captivated motorsport fans around the world. And amongst those following the drama was defending Formula 1 world champion and current runaway points leader, Max Verstappen.

Speaking to press in the build up to this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed that he “stayed awake to watch” the inaugural Chicago Street Race event to see how van Gisbergen would go.

“I've never felt so nervous in my life watching someone else race and trying to win it. So yeah, I was literally screaming in front of my monitor for him to win that,” said Verstappen.

Morry Gash/AP Van Gisbergen celebrating, after becoming the first driver in 60 years to win a NASCAR race on their debut.

Along with both being backed by Red Bull, Verstappen and van Gisbergen are mates off the track. The pair often race with each other in noted racing simulator iRacing, often partnering up as teammates for large sim racing events.

Verstappen confirmed that he was one of the many racers to contact van Gisbergen after the race to congratulate him on the result.

“I mean that's really really impressive to jump in the car and you don't know. They are very hard cars to drive. And he just goes in there and he absolutely dominates the race,” Verstappen added.

“I know he's a great driver. I know what he's capable of. And I know how good he is in different kinds of disciplines. And he is great of course in V8s, that is what he knows, he's great in the rally car as well, and clearly he is great in a Nascar as well.

“And I mean that Shane. He is a crazy right-foot braker still.”

Nascar on NBC Shane van Gisbergen's heel and toe confuses Nascar drivers but Supercars champ says they have a weird foot fetish over his driving style.

In the wake of van Gisbergen’s famous win, speculation is rife as to who the next contender to step up to the plate and race in the Track House Project 91 entry could be. Perhaps sadly, it is unlikely to be Verstappen.

“No! It's not my style, I think,” he said when asked if he would like to have a go in Nascar. “I mean, I like watching it. I think it's really, really cool. And I was really happy for Shane, but I'm happy to maybe go there and just have a beer myself and enjoy the show.”

Verstappen’s comments join a chorus of praise from numerous former Nascar champions, with the likes of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliot all underlining the scale of van Gisbergen’s achievement.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Van Gisbergen returns to his familiar Supercars Chevrolet Camaro for this weekend’s Townsville 500 event.

Speaking on the latest Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin was particularly impressed with how van Gisbergen was able to adapt to driving a left-hand drive car so quickly.

“That, to me, blows my mind. I guess I could do it, but I probably wouldn't be very efficient shifting with the other hand. We knew he was really good, but this is blowing my mind as we talk about it. You know what? Crown him. Greatest f*****g athlete in the history of sports,” he said.

Van Gisbergen returned to Australia earlier this week for the next round of the Repco Supercars championship, which kicks off later today in Townsville.

The parklands circuit has typically been a happy hunting ground for van Gisbergen; the Red Bull Ampol Racing driver having won the last four races at the venue. He currently sits fourth in the championship standings, behind teammate Broc Feeney, Will Brown, and points leader Brodie Kostecki.