Man tries to drive Nissan SUV through a tree, gets stuck

It turns out driving a massive SUV through a relatively small crack in a tree isn't as easy as it seems.

A tourist in California was recently filmed trying to fit their Nissan Armada SUV through the trunk of an ancient redwood – “trying” being a key word here.

The 2500-year-old redwood is known as ‘The Shrine’, and is one of three “drive-through” redwoods in the area. They’re privately owned and you can pay between US$10 and $20 for the thrill of driving through a tree. Not my particular idea of fun, but if that’s up your alley, go for gold!

Unless you’re driving a great big SUV, like the man in this video. The Nissan Armada (the Patrol for us) is 2030mm wide, only just narrower than The Shrine’s opening of 2100mm. It can theoretically fit, but you’d have to hit the opening exactly right or risk catching parts of the car on the tree.

Which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is exactly what happened. The driver of the Armada cracks his vehicle on the way through, damaging at least one of the wing mirrors and certainly parts of the tree.

I’m not sure if this is a commentary on the ever-growing size of vehicles these days or simply someone overestimating their driving abilities. Maybe it’s both.

Perhaps it was an issue of macho-ness plus embarrassment that caused the driver to continue, but he did manage to get the SUV through eventually... before clapping themselves like he achieved something. I’m not so sure the crowd of onlookers was cheering you on, buddy.

It’s possible the owner of the tree might seek something for damages, and it seems the Armada is a rental car, in which case the driver may also be liable for damaging the vehicle. The clip above has been shared on Twitter and YouTube as well, so they may have a tough time convincing the company it was an accident.