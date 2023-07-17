Legendary Ford's axing another nail in the coffin for small, cheap cars?

The Fiesta was in production for 48 years, with Ford selling approximately 22 million of them around the world.

The Ford Fiesta, a model once considered to be a juggernaut for Ford’s European wing, has officially been axed, with the final Fiestas rolling off the production line last week.

The final Fiestas were produced at Ford’s Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany, with the final trio of Fiestas sporting the signatures of the workers on the Cologne production line all over their bodywork.

The end of the Fiesta also marked the end of another era for Cologne. The last three Fiesta three-cylinder engines were also the plant’s last three internal production engines. The facility is set to be rebranded as the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center.

Supplied Cologne workers cheer on as two of the three last Ford Fiestas roll past.

Ford first confirmed that the Fiesta would be getting chopped worldwide in October of last year, but the writing had been on the wall for some time with markets like New Zealand having already culled the model from its line-up in the face of unwavering demand for SUVs.

The Fiesta was in production for 48 years, with Ford having sold approximately 22 million Fiestas around the world. For a time, the Fiesta was one of Ford’s biggest sellers – peaking in Europe in 2012, as the second most popular in the continent for the year.

By 2022, the Fiesta had reportedly tumbled to 44th in the European sales charts, with SUVs and EVs taking customers away from the small car segment. The Ford Puma is set to be the Fiesta’s spiritual successor in the region.

Supplied The Fiesta’s spiritual successor is set to be the Puma, although Ford isn’t ruling out making an electric compact car using Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

In a statement issued last year, Ford Europe confirmed that the Fiesta’s demise was a decision influenced by its pure for more electric models, confirming that all of its European passenger vehicles would be EVs by 2030, and its full portfolio would be electric only by 2035.

“We plan to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in [Europe] by 2026, and the electric passenger vehicle production at the Cologne Electrification Centre will reach 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe,” said the brand.

Despite Ford confirming the Fiesta’s demise, there is talk that the model could one day return in fully electric form – talk that was justified last week following confirmation from Ford Europe boss Martin Sander.

Speaking to Automotive New Europe, Sander said that Ford is not ruling out producing an electric replacement for the Fiesta based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform; the same platform that underpins its ID.2 all concept (a concept that is expected to make it into production).

Sander noted that Ford has “a very constructive and positive cooperation with Volkswagen and we are possibly exploring opportunities to take that to the next level,” adding that “nothing has been decided, but I don't want to rule that out.”

The European market Ford Explorer, ironically one of the models slated to be produced at the aforementioned Cologne plant, is the first electric Ford to be built on the shared MEB platform.

Regardless of whether the Fiesta returns or not, the small car segment appears to be experiencing something of a resurgence in this new electric vehicle era.

Supplied The Fiesta was a key model for Ford’s European division, even becoming its best-selling model for a period.

Whilst the Fiesta was not a strong performer in Europe in its dying years, the same does not apply to some of its rivals. The Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa had strong sales results in Europe last year, in part because both models are offered with the option of fully electric powertrains.

Closer to home, by the end of the year the subcompact segment the Fiesta was once part of will have gained four six nameplates – the GWM Ora, BYD Dolphin, Opel Corsa, Fiat 500e, MG4 and Cupra Born. And all of them are either solely pure electric, or available in pure electric.

Whether these models can be qualified as being an affordable replacement for the fallen Ford Fiestas and Volkswagen Polos is debatable, although they are undoubtedly helping drive EV prices downwards.

This is particularly true of the MG4. With a base sticker price of $46,990 (which shrinks to $39,975 plus on-road costs once you factor in the Clean Car Discount rebate), it is the closest to achieving price parity with equivalent petrol hatchbacks.