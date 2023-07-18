Watch: rare cars and one priceless concept stuffed at Goodwood

This was one of Adrien Newey's first ever Formula 1 designs, the Judd CG901.

Goodwood is a brilliant weekend for car lovers of all sorts – vintage racers, brand-new supercars and everything in between come out of hibernation for the show, with some taking part in the iconic hillclimb race.

Most make it up the road just fine, but occasionally some spin off into the hay bales. Here are some of the most prolific offs of the weekend.

Hyundai RN22e concept

It’s always bit weird seeing a car you’ve driven before crashed, let alone in front of hundreds of thousands of people, but that’s what happened at the Festival over the weekend. Hyundai’s “rolling laboratory”, the RN22e, had been driving for about 30 seconds before it speared off the track and into the protective hay bales.

Shortly after the impact both occupants leave the vehicle, apparently unscathed, while it looks like the RN22e will need quite the session under the knife to be restored to full glory.

BWM M1 Procar

It seems that tight left-hander is a hotspot for crashes. A bona-fide BMW M1 Procar, designed to race in a support category for Formula 1 as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, clipped the grass on entry into the corner, locking the front wheels and sending the car sliding into the hay.

It’s unclear how damaged the car was from the impact, but it’s probably going to need some money spent to bring it back to its former glory. At least the engine was out of the way of the crash, being mounted behind the driver and all.

Porsche 911 GT1

You’ll see plenty of proper race-winning machinery at Goodwood, and this Porsche 911 GT1 is no exception. Bearing the number 26, this is the exact car that won Le Mans in 1998. Unfortunately, it didn’t experience quite the same success over the weekend, the driver losing the rear end and smacking into the hay bales, knocking off the rear wing.

Driving back down the hill, we can see the engine is exposed, with the van following behind to pick up the wing also hauling the engine cover. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like too much of a major to refit the parts.

Leyton House Judd CG901 F1 car

The car is one of famous F1 designer Adrian Newey’s first machines, the Judd CG901, which competed in the 1990 Formula 1 championship. It didn’t do particularly well, but remains an iconic car thanks to those Newey ties.

It appears the driver locked the rear brakes in the run up to our favourite sharp left-hander, sending the car into a spin. The rear end collects the hay bales, smashing a wheel off and ruining the other side, not to mention the aerodynamics and the bodywork.

Jaguar Mk1

This one isn’t really a crash, but it’s still pretty nasty, with a Mk1 Jaguar driven by Goodwood veteran Grant Williams managing to lose a wheel during the first part of its drive up the hill.

The left-rear wheel broke away from the car after Williams pulled a rather nice drift through the first turn, overtaking the car before bouncing in the grass, up and off the hay bales then into the crowd. According to Goodwood officials, nobody was seriously injured but at least one man was hit by the wheel.

Perhaps some taller fences will be installed next year?