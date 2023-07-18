Bold and brash: Hyundai unveils 'radical' new Santa Fe

With headlights like that, you certainly won’t miss the new Hyundai Santa Fe in your rear-view mirror.

Hyundai’s hot streak of interesting and quirky vehicle designs has continued with the overnight unveiling of its new fifth-generation Santa Fe three-row SUV.

The new model comes five years after the current Santa Fe was launched, swapping out the outgoing model’s reasonably conservative looks for slabby, sci-fi styling that fits the Santa Fe in nicely with the likes of the Ioniq 5 and Staria.

The Santa Fe’s new looks balance retro tropes with futuristic detailing. Its headlights and tail lights feature blocky, sharp LED light signatures (no prizes for guessing what the ‘H’ pattern in the headlights is meant to represent), whilst its squared-up proportions are more ‘traditional SUV’ than the more rounded Santa Fe it replaces.

Supplied A longer wheelbase and a squared-off rear should mean enormous interior space.

Those traditional SUV vibes are supported by its much larger wheel arch extensions, which support Hyundai’s push to present the Santa Fe as a more adventurous and rugged player than its competition.

Although Hyundai has yet to reveal the model’s full mechanical details, it has said that it sports a longer wheelbase than its predecessor. Coupled with the very square rear end (no coupe-like silhouette here), and it means the Santa Fe has ‘class leading’ interior space according to Hyundai.

SUPPLIED The Hyundai Seven concept should give us a fairly good idea of what the upcoming Ioniq 7 will look like. Maybe not its space-age autonomous driving interior though.

“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

“With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.”

The focus on minimalism and 90-degree angles continues inside with the dashboard. It borrows plenty of cues from Hyundai’s other newer models, whilst adding luxury touches like wood trim, more extensive ambient lighting, and more premium materials.

Supplied The minimalist dash and its emphasis on straight, horizontal lines are meant to emphasise width.

Curved dual 12.3-inch screens, dual wireless device chargers in the centre console, foldable second-row seats, and (rejoice, traditionalists) a swathe of physical buttons are amongst the features inside.

Hyundai has yet to divulge numerous key Santa Fe details, including which engines it will get and just how roomy that ‘class leading’ boot actually is.

It is widely tipped, given the ‘2.5T’ badging on the Santa Fe models in the press imagery, that the big Fe will get the 2.5-litre turbocharged four from the current Santa Fe, making 206kW/420Nm.

Inevitably, it is expected that the Santa Fe will be offered in hybrid and plug-in hybrid forms, both of which are likely to be hot favourites for markets like New Zealand. A full reveal, including engine detail, is set to come next month.