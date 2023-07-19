'Dead' Holden Commodore lives on in China

The Chinese market Buick Regal, identical under the skin to the final Holden Commodore, copped this facelift earlier this week.

It has been six years now since work ceased at Holden’s Australian production facilities, and three years since the brand announced it would be closing its doors for good.

The brand’s final years were often characterised by the fortune and mood around its last-generation Commodore; the German-made ZB. Whilst those who got behind the wheel of the Commodore swansong typically enjoyed it, the same couldn’t be said for Holden diehards who hated the not-so-Australian Commodore from the jump.

In other markets, the ZB Commodore didn’t fare much better.

Having been sold in Europe as either a Vauxhall Insignia or an Opel Insignia, depending on the region, it was culled from production at the end of 2022. America meanwhile, where the Commodore had been badged as a Buick Regal, lost the mid-size sedan in 2020.

Although the shrinking market for sedans played a heavy role in the demise of the model from Europe and the US, what probably sealed its fate was the inability for its E2XX GM architecture to support any form of electrification without huge investment in redevelopment.

Opel and Vauxhall’s change of ownership from General Motors to Stellantis probably didn’t do the model’s future any favours, either.

But, whilst the final Commodore might be ancient history in Australasia, Europe, and North America, it does still live on in at least one market; China.

The ZB Commodore has been offered in China in Buick Regal form for six years, undergoing two facelifts in that period – the latter of which was revealed earlier this week.

The facelift is headlined by a rather different front end. Gone is the understated grille; replaced by a gaping mesh aperture that combines the primary and secondary grilles into a single unit. The headlights appear unchanged, as does the rest of the exterior.

The look brings the Regal in line with other newer Buicks offered in China, including the likes of the Envista and LaCrosse. Buick has yet to reveal any interior pictures, but overseas reports speculate that it will be largely based on the cabin from pre-facelift models.

It is tipped that the Chinese-market Regal facelift will be offered with either a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol or a 2.0-litre petrol, both paired to a 9-speed automatic.

The Insignia is widely tipped to eventually return to the European Opel and Vauxhall line-up, but don’t expect it to be a Commodore follow-up. Instead, the Insignia is set to return as a lifted crossover with a fully electric powertrain by 2026.

With Opel now operating in New Zealand, there’s a chance of this future Insignia making its way to local showrooms. I’ll grant a chocolate fish to the first person to whack a Commodore badge on one …