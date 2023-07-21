Nissan recalls more than 1 million cars, including thousands of Leaf EVs

The Nissan Leaf is often considered to be a pioneer in making electric vehicles a mass-market product.

One of the most popular pure electric vehicles in the world, the Nissan Leaf, has been implicated in a sweeping international recall led by Nissan impacting 1.3 million vehicles.

The Leaf is one of five different Nissan models with a faulty vehicle control programme that can cause sudden acceleration. It is the only nameplate from the line-up that is offered in New Zealand by Nissan’s local arm.

The recall affects about 1.38 million vehicles globally, with notices having been issued for the US, European and Japanese markets.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Meet Nissan’s latest concept EVs, including a ute, a sports car, an SUV and what is probably the next Leaf.

According to the international notice, the vehicles can be prone to sudden acceleration after exiting cruise control, as well as a potential short circuit that can cause motors to stop while driving.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Nissan said no accidents have been reported as a result of these issues.

The Japan Times has reported that almost 480,000 Nissan Leafs, Notes, Kicks’, and Serenas have been affected by the recall. It is therefore expected that potentially hundreds of locally owned Nissans will be impacted.

Supplied It is unclear whether New Zealand new or grey import Leafs are set to be hit by the recall.

Although the likes of the Note, Kicks, and Serena were never sold in New Zealand as new models, thousands have made their way into the country as grey imports.

At the time of writing, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency recall database does not list any recent local Nissan recalls.

Stuff has reached out to Nissan New Zealand to see if any local cars are affected, and awaits its response.

The Nissan Leaf is an electric vehicle pioneer, and is widely considered to be one of the first mass-produced fully electric cars. Since it launched in 2010, Nissan has produced more than 600,000 Leafs.