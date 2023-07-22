Where does Shane van Gisbergen fit in Nascar's chaotic driver market?

Pundits are tipping that Shane van Gisbergen will switch to Nascar next year. But, who will he drive for?

When Shane van Gisbergen was confirmed to be making his Nascar debut in Chicago, I suspect most Nascar fans stateside responded much in the same way; with a self-reflective “oh neat, that’ll be interesting” before immediately completely forgetting about it.

Things played out very differently Down Under. Ever since the three-time Supercars champ was linked to the Trackhouse Racing Project91 squad in April, speculation over his future has been ferocious. And the Auckland-born racer’s ongoing squabble with the Gen III Supercar, the controversial Newcastle penalty and the fallout with Mark Skaife … it all fed into the ‘SVG to Nascar’ rumour mill fire.

And that was before he climbed from 18th to first in 15 laps to become the first driver to win a Nascar race on debut in more than six decades.

SKY SPORT Shane van Gisbergen rocks Nascar world with incredible victory in his debut race.

Now, America’s motorsport media has caught up to Australia, with rampant speculation that van Gisbergen could join the Nascar field full-time as soon as next year. The Kiwi’s even been given a second shot at wowing Nascar’s team owners, with Project 91 confirming this week that he will be making a second start at next month’s Verizon 200 at Indianapolis.

At the Brickyard he will lead arguably the best list of international cameos seen in a Nascar race in at least a decade, with fellow Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Kamui Kobayashi, and Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button also on the entry list.

Van Gisbergen has signalled his desire to make a historic Nascar switch. His team boss Jamie Whincup has verified that he is effectively a ‘free agent’ to the Nascar paddock despite having another year on his Supercars contract. And every Nascar pundit and essayist is talking about him (some are even pronouncing his name correctly, too).

Supplied Trackhouse Racing pose with van Gisbergen’s Chicago-winning Camaro.

But, just because all these cards are in place, it does not mean that a Nascar ride will simply materialise. Much like in Formula 1 or Supercars, Nascar has its own endlessly complicated silly season where drivers retire, swap teams, or lose their spot, and team owners trade, acquire, and drop charters.

So, where is van Gisbergen likely to pop up?

At this stage, the clear favourite squad where it is expected the Kiwi will emerge is the team he’s currently racing for – Trackhouse Racing.

Led by Justin Marks (a handy racer in his own right) and co-owned by, of all people, Pitbull ‘Mr Worldwide’, Trackhouse has rapidly evolved from being a novelty team, to being the little team that could, to being considered by many as a future Nascar powerhouse. It campaigns two full-time cars for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, with the Project91 entry functioning as an occasional guest seat for stars from other disciplines to try their hand at Nascar.

Morry Gash/AP Trackhouse Racing is the early favourite to be van Gisbergen’s new home, although they’ll want to sort a third charter.

Under Trackhouse, Chastain and Suarez have both improved their racecraft and results immensely. Both claimed breakthrough race wins last year, with Chastain making it into the final four of ‘The Chase’ (Nascar’s play-off system) thanks to his incredible, viral wallride move at Martinsville. Chastain is already cemented into The Chase for 2023, sitting sixth in the points.

Expansion to three cars for Trackhouse makes sense. And if that third car went into the hands of an international star like van Gisbergen, it would validate team owner Marks’ multi-year push for change in the sport.

It’s worth noting that Trackhouse did not originally plan to run the Project91 wildcard entry at Indianapolis next month. Chicago was meant to be the last race of the year. The decision to run the entry again was most likely a decision made around van Gisbergen getting another chance to test his mettle.

Supplied With Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley on the move, a slot has opened up at the young team.

Surely it wouldn’t be Trackhouse’s intention to show van Gisbergen the ropes, get him comfortable, and then deliver him to a rival team on a golden platter. I suppose stranger things have happened.

What might prevent Trackhouse from running van Gisbergen is the lack of a third racing charter within its ranks. But, these can be acquired from other teams. They may secure a charter from one of the smaller squads like Rick Ware Racing or Live Fast Motorsports.

One team that could be able to accommodate van Gisbergen without any charter silly business is the former championship-winning Stewart-Haas Racing squad.

Co-owned by Gene Haas and legendary Nascar, IndyCar, and USAC champion Tony Stewart, ‘SHR’ has had an absolutely wretched year. Just one of its four cars is in the top 25 in series points, and both the driver of that car (Kevin Harvick) and its primary sponsor (Anheuser Busch) are departing at the end of the season. Busch, ironically, is heading over to Trackhouse.

Supplied Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 entry is expected to be vacated by Aric Almirola at the end of the season.

Harvick’s replacement has already been named, in Josh Berry. Where van Gisbergen could fit in is in SHR’s No. 10 entry, currently occupied by Aric Almirola. Almirola was meant to retire last year, but instead made the late call to return for another season (spurred on no doubt by long-term sponsor Smithfield). Almirola has not confirmed his retirement just yet, but it is widely expected.

The list of names linked to the Almirola seat is very, very long. It includes former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, the aforementioned Brit Jenson Button, former SHR regular Cole Custer, and of course Almirola himself should he decide to continue. Perhaps ‘SVG’s combination of pace and the likelihood of an attached sponsor could put him at the top of the pile.

Van Gisbergen is also very likely to field offers from some of Nascar’s minnow teams. In such a sponsor-hungry sport, it’s an inevitability. There is one fringe organisation to draw an asterisk next too, though, and that’s Kaulig Racing.

Like Trackhouse, Kaulig is a relatively young two-car team. It already has a ‘road course specialist’ in its team in the form of former Penske racer A.J. Allmendinger, with Justin Haley (the last guy van Gisbergen had to pass to win in Chicago) being the team’s other driver. Although, that changes at the end of the year. Haley confirmed this week that he is moving across to Rick Ware Racing, leaving a vacancy at Kaulig.

Supplied Two of Toyota’s biggest Nascar stars, Denny Hamlin [pictured] and Martin Truex Jr are yet to renew their contracts for 2024.

Another midfield team worth mentioning is Spire Motorsports. There are rumours that the squad could be acquired by Andretti Autosports, although these rumours are mostly based around Marco Andretti (son of Michael) making a few appearances in Spire cars, and a few comments of general interest in the series from both father and son.

What makes van Gisbergen particularly attractive to teams like Kaulig and Spire (or really to any team), is that because of the way Nascar’s play-off system weights race wins, he is very likely to progress into The Chase. Just 16 drivers qualify for The Chase at the end of the regular season, and if you win a race, you automatically get elevated above everyone else who hasn’t – even if you’re behind on points. So, if less than 16 people win races in the regular season, anyone with even just one win to their name qualifies for The Chase.

It’s understood that for some teams, the ability to get a car into the playoffs triggers a significant payment bonus from sponsors. So, even if he takes time to adapt to ovals, signing van Gisbergen could have huge financial perks.

Nascar on NBC Shane van Gisbergen's heel and toe confuses Nascar drivers but Supercars champ says they have a weird foot fetish over his driving style.

Last but not least, there are two big, big seats that van Gisbergen could play himself into. But, it must be said that they’re both long shots.

Two of the biggest names in Nascar – Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr – are yet to re-sign their contracts to continue racing for Toyota factory team Joe Gibbs Racing. Both drivers have won races this year, and Truex Jr leads the championship after winning last weekend in New Hampshire.

Although Truex in particular has said some fairly downcast things about Nascar in the recent past, pundits are tipping that both drivers will eventually sign their bits of paper and crack back into things. Still, if Truex Jr does happen to depart, there’s at least one member of his team that is likely to advocate for picking up van Gisbergen; Truex’s engineer James Small.

Small is an Australian, and a former Supercars engineer with Tickford Racing. Responding to a Tweet about Supercars posted by Kevin Harvick back in 2022, Small said “if a current [Nascar team] owner had a pair, they’d be stupid not to sign up Shane van Gisbergen”.

Small keenly re-shared the post after van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory, adding; “I’m so happy that [van Gisbergen] got to show Nascar fans and the rest of the world what a truly exceptional talent he is today. A first class performance that many people from far away knew he was capable of.”

It’s worth underscoring and italicising the fact that, to date, no Nascar team has openly linked themselves to van Gisbergen. It’s also noteworthy that there’s still 16 races to go in the current season. Plenty of time for drivers on the outer to prove themselves and close off some of those silly season vacancies. There are plenty more twists and turns to play out.