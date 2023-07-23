Watch: Bear gets stuck in car, proceeds to destroy it

We all know the phrase ‘like a bull in a china shop’, but perhaps we can consider coining a new phrase – ‘like a bear in a Toyota Corolla’.

TikTok user Alejandra_n_h is now on the hunt for a new car, after a bear got stuck inside her car whilst parked on a driveway in Lake Tahoe earlier this week.

After getting shut inside the car and taking stock of its situation, the bear decided to express its frustration by tearing the Corolla’s interior to shreds, destroying the door cards and the driver’s seat.

Likely very confused and scared, the wild bear even used the back seat as a bathroom.

Thankfully, this story has a somewhat happy ending.

Instead of taking matters into their own hands, those watching the bear rearrange the car’s interior called local police. Once on site, police were able to tie a rope around a door handle and let the bear out from a distance.

Although an officer was on site with a pellet gun, they didn’t have to use it – the bear immediately scampered away.

Footage of the unique ordeal and the various follow-ups has racked up roughly 8 million views on TikTok.

Viewers were particularly keen to know what Alejandra_n_h’s insurance provider had to say about the whole thing, with subsequent TikTok updates confirming that her insurer is stepping in to repair the car and provide a rental.

In one of these videos, the car’s owner explained that she is well aware that those visiting ‘bear country’ are encouraged to not leave food in their cars and not leave cars open, as both can lead to unwelcome furry intruders.

She explained that she thought that the car was locked, adding that she thinks the bear saw an errand Starbucks wrapper, leading to it hopping in.