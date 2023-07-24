Carmaker slashes prices for EVs, plug-in hybrids

The MG ZS EV Long Range is now the only EV with a 70kWh+ battery priced under $60,000.

MG Motor New Zealand has confirmed it will be carving up to $5,000 out of its prices on selected fully electric and plug-in hybrid models.

The brand is set to roll out the cuts across its full HS PHEV line-up, with the $52,990 Excite and $56,990 Essence now priced from $49,990 and $55,990, respectively.

Meanwhile, the recently launched flagship ZS EV Essence Long Range is set to inherit a $5,000 price cut, from $64,990 to $59,990. Standard Range ZS EV pricing remains unchanged; the ZS Excite and Essence priced at $49,990 and $53,990 each.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL The MG HS +EV plug-in hybrid is the 2021 Stuff Top Car for commuters.

All three models benefit from further Clean Car Discount rebates of $4,025 for the HS PHEVs and $7,015 for the EV. With its 72.6kWh battery, the ZS Long Range is the cheapest EV in the country with a battery rated at 70kWh or more.

All three models also benefit from a transferable seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty combined with seven years of roadside assist and warrant of fitness checks.

The price changes come as MG prepares to launch the all-new MG4 fully electric hatchback; the first of its models built on its EV-dedicated Modular Scalable Platform architecture.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZS Long Range can travel up to 440km to a charge on the WLTP cycle.

The new pricing tweaks mean that the flagship 72.6kWh ZS EV Long Range is now cheaper than the flagship $63,990 77kWh MG4. Prior to the change, the pairing were positioned the other way around.

“This new pricing action makes the price of a new MG ZS EV Long Range and MG HS PHEV Excite or Essence even more compelling,” said MG New Zealand national manager Arek Zywot.

“These revisions will help provide attractive, attainable and viable options for people wanting to make the switch to zero and low emissions motoring. [...] Ultimately, it’s about encouraging new car buyers to make the best decision when all factors are taken into account, including fuel costs and environmental considerations.”

In Australia, the MG4 is set to effectively act as a replacement for some ZS variants, with the base model Excite getting axed. In June, an MG New Zealand representative told Stuff that there was still “great demand” for the ZS Excite locally, stating that it is safe in MG’s Kiwi line-up for now.