First drive: Ford Ranger Wildtrak-X and Ranger Platinum

Ford has expanded the ever-popular Ranger family with two shiny new models. The Platinum is launching as a lifestyle alternative to those who want a ute but also want more premium features, pulling its feature set from the current Everest Platinum. Meanwhile, the Wildtrak-X is coming as a proper off-roader with special tech designed for bumpy trails. Ford took us down to Queenstown to check them out.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

The Platinum is basically Ranger’s answer to the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura. It’s only available with the 3.0-litre diesel V6 and looks to provide a high-end answer to those lifestyle buyers.

Supplied The other new Ranger is the Platinum, which pulls most of its gear from the identically named Everest.

That means it gets things like 20-inch multi-spoke alloys, Matrix LEDs, ‘PLATINUM’ badging on the bonnet and tailgate, a unique grille and a damped tailgate as part of the exterior changes, while the cabin is draped in quilted leather, heated and ventilated front seats, an Everest-inspired dashboard which features a closed shelf and upper glovebox, and a 12.4-inch digital driver’s display.

Meanwhile, the Wildtrak-X is the off-roader of the bunch. Moreover, Ford says it was specifically developed for those that want the off-road chops of the Raptor but still need the 3500kg towing capacity of the Wildtrak (the Raptor makes do with 2500kg).

Supplied Chunky all-terrains wrap special rims on the Wildtrak-X.

It brings revised suspension with a slightly increased ride height and more ground clearance, chunky all-terrain tyres, new alloys, a wider track, and the Raptor’s more advanced full-time four-wheel drive system over the standard Ranger’s ‘shift on the fly’ system.

More interesting to those who actually do off-roading is two new pieces of tech. These are ‘Trail Control’ and’ Trail Turn Assist’, and are a genuine upgrade to the Ranger’s electronics package.

‘Trail Control’ is another Raptor donation, and effectively brings cruise control to off-roading. Set a speed below 32kph and the Wildtrak-X takes care of throttle and braking - all you have to do is steer.

‘Trail Turn Assist’ helps negotiate tight trail bends by nipping the brakes of the inside wheel when turning on loose ground under 19kph and in either 4H or 4L mode with the rear differential unlocked. Ford says the system can reduce the turning circle by up to 25%.

Also special to the Platinum and the Wildtrak-X is the Flexible Rack System, which comprises roof racks with crossbars that swing across the roof when needed, able to be adjusted to two different lengths, and then stored away in the roof rails when not being used.

Supplied The Sliding Load Rack in action. That top crossbar can fold down when not needed.

It also adds the new Sliding Load Rack which can be operated by one person and locks into five different positions along the length of the load box. A pop-up crossbar increases the height of the loading platform to match the Folding Roof Racks.

In short, it’s a bloody clever way of expanding the roof storage. Ford says the roof racks can support up to 80kg of dynamic load and 250kg static. Perfect for roof-mounted tents or kayaks.

Both models also get a B&O Sound premium audio system, and the larger 12.4-inch Digital Cluster behind the wheel.

What’s it like to drive?

Supplied The four-wheel drive system of the Ranger Platinum kicking up some snow.

We experienced each new Ranger in slightly different situations. Ford took us to the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds for the Platinum, where we tested its snow driving capabilities. By which I actually mean ‘learn how to hold a four-wheel drift without ending up wrapped around a tree’.

It was great fun, and the Platinum was brilliant. Perhaps not exactly what Ford had in mind when it built the ute, but hauling a family of snowboarders up Ruapehu wouldn’t be out of the question. Fitted with the right tyres, of course.

Those interior upgrades are lovely as well. If you’ve checked out an Everest Platinum recently, they’ll probably look familiar. Particularly appreciated was the seat heaters, but the faux-wood trim and larger driver’s display are both nice additions to the Ranger package.

Supplied We only drove the Platinum in the snow, where it proved to be as capable as you might expect.

We didn’t get to drive the Platinum on the road so the jury is still out on if those larger wheels make much of a difference to the drive. They look great spinning up in the snow, though.

As for the Wildtrak-X, this one is more interesting thanks to that extra kit. Ford took us through the Carricktown four-wheel drive trail, which is absolutely spectacular if you’re an off-road fan around the Queenstown area, without being too challenging.

Along with the Wildtrak-X, Ford had the regular Wildtrak, an XLT and a few Everests for us to swap through. While the standard models impressed by doing everything without complaint, the Wildtrak-X was superb and a clear step up. The General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres had no issue hooking up in the slippery, occasionally icy environment, while the revised suspension reduced the bounciness in the cabin.

Supplied The standard Wildtrak was brilliant on the trails, but the Wildtrak-X is a step ahead.

Those tyres also weren’t too loud on-road, but I did notice the suspension was busier on the tarmac in compensation for its off-road prowess.

But it’s the tech you’d be swayed by the most. You can always upgrade the suspension and wheels yourself later on, but you won’t be able to easily get the same sort of electronics assistance. Trail Turn Assist impressed me most, the system really helping on some of the tighter turns by braking the inside wheel and artificially reducing the turning circle, helpful considering the Wildtrak-X has a 30mm wider track than the regular Wildtrak.

Of course, you could also buy a Raptor, but that’s more designed for high-speed desert running as opposed to slower rock crawling. And it’s more expensive.

Supplied The Wildtrak-X is undoubtedly brilliant, but Ford is only bringing in 300, so get in quick if you’re interested.

Anything else I should know?

The Wildtrak-X only comes with the 2.0-litre biturbo engine, which is something of a bummer. It’s a great powerplant, and nets a smaller Clean Car fee, but the new V6 is so good it seems a shame to go without. Plus, now that you can get the Raptor with that same engine, the Wildtrak-X doesn’t quite have the same sway. Giving it the V6 would allow it to breathe on its own a bit.

And as for the Platinum, which does get the V6? It’s clear Ford wants a slice of that premium lifestyle pie, and to get there it needs to take on Volkswagen’s Amarok Aventura, which is extremely similar in most ways beyond the looks. As it stands, Ford has it beat on price ($84,990 versus $90,000) but the Blue Oval is only bringing in 400. On that note, the Wildtrak-X is even more limited, with just 300 coming to New Zealand.

Bonus images

Supplied Special badging denotes the Widltrak-X.

Supplied Slipping around in the snow is something the Platinum does extremely well at.

Supplied Don’t be afraid to get a wheel in the air...