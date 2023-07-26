Popular 7-seater family wagon gets a new face

This is the new face of the Sorento, expected to be officially revealed in the coming weeks.

Kia’s facelifted Sorento SUV has been leaked online ahead of its upcoming launch, showing slick new styling and an updated cabin.

The images were posted to the shorts_car Instagram account and show how the EV9 electric SUV is influencing Kia’s other models, with its vertical stack of headlights and array of straight-lined DRLs. They’re arranged a bit differently on the Sorento, with a T-shape extending from just above the wheel arches to overlap the redesigned grille.

Around the back is smoother than before, with a new-look rear bumper and the deletion of the ‘vents’ just aft of the rear wheels. The taillights look largely the same, save for the two vertical bars now being linked at the top and the ‘SORENTO’ text shrunk and moved to the lower left of the tailgate.

Shorts_Car via Instagram The rear end is a bit tidier than before but largely unchanged.

Finally, there are new wheel designs and a new front bumper/lower intake.

Moving inside, the new Sorento gets a revised centre console and dash with Kia’s dual 12.3-inch screen layout from other new premium models showing up here along with the trick dual-function haptic control bar (at least, on high-end models).

Shorts_Car via Instagram Kia’s twin curved displays are present here, along with the cool dual-function haptic bar.

Also present is a rotary gear selector and horizontal air vents replacing the vertical vents of the pre-facelift Sorento.

As for powertrain, that’s still an unknown. As it stands, the Sorento can be had with a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.6-litre turbocharged and electrified petrol engine, in either hybrid or plug-in hybrid forms. Overseas markets also get a 3.5-litre V6.

NILE BIJOUX/IMAGES SUPPLIED Kia has revealed its new-look for the Sorento SUV, inspired by the small Seltos that has just arrived in New Zealand.

We’d expect the current options to carry over, perhaps with the omission of the diesel engine.

By far the most popular Sorento as of June 2023 is the plug-in hybrid EX model, with 268 units sold. That’s probably because it qualifies for a Clean Car rebate of $4025 thanks to a sticker price of $79,490. Hopefully the facelifted model keeps one PHEV under that crucial $80,000 mark…

For reference, the diesel-powered Sorentos are subject to a $2645 fee while the hybrids are in the zero band. The plug-in hybrid Premium model costs $94,490, so is also in the zero band.