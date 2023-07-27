BMW set to drop the entry price for i4 family

The new BMW i4 eDrive35 is a new, entry-level sub-$100k model.

BMW has confirmed pricing and specifications of the i4 eDrive35, set to be the new entry point to the i4 family.

The eDrive35 slots into the i4 family below the eDrive40 and M50 variants as the new entry level, asking $98,900. That means it doesn’t quite meet the requirements for the Clean Car rebate, unfortunately.

It getss a single rear-mounted electric motor good for 210kW/400Nm, able to clip 100kph in six seconds thanks to an instant dosage of torque. The motor is also completely devoid of rare earth metals, improving the car’s carbon footprint.

BMW's Model 3 competitor has been revealed. Meet the i4.

Power comes from 66kWh battery, enough for a WLTP-rated driving range of 490km. Charge rates are 11kW on an AC connection or up to 180kW on a high-speed DC charger. It carries an 8 year/160,000km warranty for those worried.

Compare those battery and motor specs to the $115,000 eDrive40, which offers 250kW/430Nm and an 84kWh battery with up to 590km of range.

Like other i4 models, the eDrive 35 pulls its styling from the current 4 Series. That means a large, blanked-off kidney grille, short overhangs, slim pillars, frameless windows, and a sloping roofline.

Supplied BMW's Curved Display is present in the i4 eDrive35.

Inside is the now-standard Curved Display, along with ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, automatic high beams and a parking assistant. Acoustic glazing, pre-heating and pre-conditioning are also included, along with sport seats and a sports steering wheel.

BMW is offering a free ChargeNow membership (BMW’s rebranding of the ChargeNet network, using the same facilities) and card to all owners of BMW electric vehicles, along with a 10% discount on charging sessions using the network during the first 24 months.

Finally, BMW New Zealand is in partnership with EV charge point operator JOLT to assist in the the rollout of a free fast charging options across New Zealand. In addition, a complimentary Generation 3 BMW Wallbox is supplied with the purchase of every new fully electric BMW model in New Zealand.