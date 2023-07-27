Watch: Carjackers survive huge crash after flipping car over stairway

Shocking security footage has emerged of a car plunging over the edge of a steep hill in inner-city San Francisco, with the car dropping several stories and flipping end-for-end before coming to a rest upside down.

The incident took place over the weekend, with what were reported to be carjackers careening over the edge of the Sanchez Street stairs, near Dolores Park at the western edge of the Mission District in San Francisco.

Security footage shows the Lincoln Town Car approaching the stairs, not making any effort to stop, and ploughing through the metal railing at the top of the cliff.

The car crashes through the trees on the way down, flipping over and landing on its roof. Miraculously, nobody was walking under the stairs at the time. Even more incredible, all the occupants were unharmed as well.

Witnesses rush over to help the occupants out, who all immediately fled the scene.

"There was a woman pulling out a guy, all bloody, and the guy had a full face mask, all black, dressed in black. She was in black, red hair, yelling at them, 'We have three minutes till the cops come! We have three minutes, hurry up!'" Michael Perez, who lives nearby, told CBS News. "There was another guy and there was another guy still stuck in the car and they were, like, 'Just leave him! Leave him!"

"We saw what was going on. There was bottles of alcohol pouring out of their car and they were all bloodied and you could tell they were up to no good," Perez added. "They were vandals. You could tell by the way they were dressed, spilling out of their car. They didn't want our help. She said, 'Don't touch me!'”

Another person said a man nearby had been carjacked by the group shortly before the GTA-style escape attempt, which was later confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD is yet to locate any of the occupants, and told CBS it remains an open and active investigation.