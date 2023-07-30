Long term test: Nissan X-Trail e-Power

By my rough count, there are 34 different mid-size SUVs on the market today. It’s a broad set of characters, too, encompassing everything from the cut price Mahindra XUV700 to the Porsche Cayenne – the latter being about four and a half times the price of the former.

Understandably, it can be very difficult to stand out against such a packed field of contenders, particularly if your fighter is positioned somewhere at the more affordable, family focused end of the scale. ‘The Toyota RAV4 segment’, some might call it. But if there’s one mid-sizer in this mix that can claim to be unique, it is probably our new long-term tester; the Nissan X-Trail e-Power.

The X-Trail has been a mainstay for Nissan in New Zealand for more than two decades now. Like most Gen Zers, it’s gone through a plethora of phases. There was its rugged, off-road phase that lasted into its early teens. Then came its ‘desperate to fit in’ phase; Nissan carving off its squared edges to better assimilate it into the rest of the segment.

Stuff Stuff gets behind the wheel of Nissan's unique electrified X-Trail ePower.

And what of today’s new X-Trail? Launched late last year and arriving in dealerships a few months ago, the X-Trail has two core objectives. The first is a pretty familiar one at this point. Nissan, like seemingly every other SUV manufacturer in its space, wants the X-Trail to feel like a more premium product. This has meant more focus on materials and finishes, and inevitably an uptick in price.

The other objective, though, is what makes the X-Trail unique. Nissan has chosen the X-Trail (and its little sibling, the Qashqai) to lead its new hybrid technology – e-Power – into the mainstream. There are hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fully blown EVs all playing in the same sandpit as the X-Trail. But nothing else has a system that works in quite the same way as e-Power does.

A quick refresher on e-Power. In essence, it represents a hybrid, but reversed. Whilst in a traditional hybrid a battery and electric motors supplement an internal combustion engine, here the internal combustion engine supplements the 2kW battery and electric motors.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Despite being a mid-spec variant, the ST-L looks like a flagship with its chocolate brown and black two-tone interior.

Nissan staunchly states that at no point in an e-Power’s operation does the 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo combustion motor under the bonnet directly power the wheels. Everything, all the time, is being driven by the dual electric motors.

This e-Power business is nothing new for Nissan. There’s already thousands of used grey import e-Power Nissan Notes roaming New Zealand. The difference is that the Note was e-Power’s early form, less refined and in its operations, feeling more like a run-of-the-mill hybrid. This e-Power X-Trail is meant to be the technology at its most realised.

The net result (at least in theory) is a powertrain that has both the fuel consumption figures of a hybrid and the smooth, instantaneous driving mannerisms of an EV, without the need to plug in.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Rear legroom is better than what you get from an equivalent Mazda CX-5, and comparable to Toyota’s best-selling RAV4.

It sounds a bit like one of those ‘too good to be true’ things, doesn’t it. It felt a little that way, too, when I first sampled the X-Trail ePower in Australia earlier in the year averaging an unremarkable 7.3L/100km. But, that was during a launch where we were hitting apexes on mountainous roads with little care for creating authentic fuel economy numbers.

Over almost two months of driving, we should be able to arrive at a more sound final verdict on whether e-Power is the next big thing, or if it should be considered as ‘just another hybrid’.

Nissan offers two different X-Trail e-Power models in the form of the $62,990 ST-L and $66,990 Ti-L, and we’ve been offered both during our long-term test period – starting with the ST-L. Both are four-wheel drive only and spec’d the same as their 2.5-litre pure petrol equivalents, but with a $7,000 premium added on top to account for that high-tech engine.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff We’re big fans of Nissan’s current wave of fresh designs, including that of the X-Trail.

An important point to mention is that the X-Trail e-Power’s CO2 claim of 154g/km means that not only has the model never been able to qualify for a Clean Car Discount rebate despite its unique hybrid tech, since the changes to the scheme at the start of this month it has actually been hit with a penalty fee of $805. Yes, this is a dual-motor hybrid that gets slapped with a Clean Car levy.

Ouch, that stings.

Despite sprouting an electric motor in its rear end, the electric-assisted X-Trail’s boot is almost exactly the same size as that of the standard model – shedding just 10L to be 575L with the seats up. Admittedly, that’s eclipsed by the 634L you get in the back of a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV when the third-row seats aren’t in place.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Solid, clear reverse and 360-degree cameras are a must in this segment, and the X-Trail obliges.

So, how do the pair fare when it comes to toys that’ll make all the neighbours swoon with jealousy? Well, the ST-L cops leather-accented upholstery, a two-tone dash, active noise-cancelling, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, automatic headlights, second-row air vents, 360-degree camera, and Nissan’s ProPilot safety suite (which includes its combined radar cruise and lane-keep tech) all as standard.

For the added $4,000, the Ti-L adds quilted Nappa leather upholstery, Bose audio, a kick-to-open power tailgate, heated steering wheel, remote engine start, 20-inch wheels, tri-zone climate control, and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen paired to a 10.8-inch head-up display. In all honesty, it’s a pretty hefty upgrade for not much more initial outlay.

Nissan was onto an electrified winner when it launched its dedicated plug-in Leaf hatch in 2012. But it seems the Japanese marque has slipped behind in the intense race for low-emissions options. Let’s see if the X-Trail e-Power can be the car to put Nissan back on the map for next-gen tech.