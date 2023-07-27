EVs suspected in North Sea cargo ship blaze

A blaze on a cargo ship transporting nearly 3000 from Germany to Egypt cars has claimed one life and forced other crew members to jump into the North Sea. According to a spokesperson from the coast guard, the fire is suspected to have been sparked by one of 25 electric vehicles (EVs) on board.

The Freemantle Highway was shifting 2857 vehicles between the two countries when the fire started, 27km north of the island of Ameland, around 180km from Amsterdam

At least seven crew were forced to jump into the sea to escape, while those still on the ship were airlifted by a helicopter. Some have been treated for breathing problems, broken bones and burns.

“The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but it didn’t work. The fire continued to expand, triggering an evacuation,” the coastguard said in a statement early this morning. Five hours later it issued another statement saying that “the situation is unchanged. There is still a lot of smoke formation.”

According to Sky News in the UK, the ship was still burning as of early this morning.

It’s unclear what vehicles were on board the ship, but the event is reminiscent of the Felicity Ace, which caught fire in February 2022 with a bunch of luxury and rare cars on board. It is still unconfirmed if an EV started that blaze as well but lithium-ion batteries on board certainly exacerbated things.

Some vehicles lost on the Felicity Ace, which sank in March 2022, include 15 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae editions that were actually from the final production run of the supercar, about 30 Bentleys, and the 65th Honda Prelude SiR ever built.

Netherlands Coastguard The coastguard dousing the sides of the ship in an effort to keep it cool.

EV fires are notoriously difficult to put out as the lithium-ion batteries are at risk of a process called ‘thermal runaway’, which causes them to produce excess heat energy and reignite themselves after short-circuiting.

Often, thousands of litres of water is needed to stop the flames – sometimes it’s actually easier to drop the car into a tank of cold water over a matter of days to keep the battery from combusting again. While it seems almost ironic that an EV fire could spark up on a boat, you can’t exactly push the flaming car into the sea...

Emergency crews are currently working to keep the boat cool and afloat by dousing each side with water, while salvage boats are ready to pick up anything that falls into the sea. An oil-recovery vessel is also on site.