Can Mitsubishi's new ute topple the Ford, Toyota juggernaut?

Mitsubishi New Zealand marketing boss Reece Congdon says that feedback about the new Triton has been very positive thus far.

Mitsubishi’s all-new Triton pick-up is a significant deal for the manufacturer, with the potential to result in a surge of new sales once the model makes it to New Zealand shores.

The Triton has been New Zealand’s third most popular ute for several years now, with the gap between it and the market leaders – the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux – seemingly growing following the introduction of Clean Car Discount levies on high emitters.

Speaking to Stuff, Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand head of marketing Reece Congdon, believes that the arrival of an all-new Triton has the potential to tighten the gap between the three diamonds and the aforementioned Hilux and Ranger.

“Triton is a corner-stone of our brand in New Zealand with the Ute featuring on Kiwi roads for over 40 years. Triton has been in the top three selling Utes in NZ for a number of years and we expect to strengthen its market share further with this exciting new generation,” said Congdon.

Over the first six months of 2023, Mitsubishi sold 2,471 Tritons – a figure comfortably eclipsed by the Ford Ranger (5,869 registrations) and Toyota Hilux (5,580 registrations).

Congdon could not confirm local spec for the model, including whether New Zealand is likely to get multiple versions of the brand’s revised 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine. Mitsubishi’s local marketing head was also unable to provide arrival time specifics – stating only that the Triton is set to arrive in showrooms “next year”.

Supplied This pictured GSR Triton flagship has been confirmed for Australia. Expect it to come to New Zealand, too.

“As you can imagine, it’s still early days in regards to New Zealand specification and pricing, but we hope to be able to share that as part of our wider launch plans in the coming months,” said Congdon.

“We’re obviously hugely excited to welcome the all-new Triton to New Zealand shores next year.”

Congdon detailed that local dealers first saw the new Triton back in May, with many giving positive feedback on the all-new ute.

Supplied The GSR’s cabin cops plenty of bright orange highlights, including contrast stitching in the seats and on the dashboard.

“Our dealer network was able to see the vehicles firsthand in Tokyo in May and the feedback was extremely positive. The customer base of Triton owners in New Zealand is amongst the largest in the market, so the opportunity with this all-new Triton is massive,” added Congdon.

“We’re extremely optimistic about our chances with this one. We have, in our opinion, the most motivated and skilled dealer network in the industry who will do an excellent job in introducing Triton owners to this next step in the vehicle's evolution.”

Whilst Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand hasn’t shared Triton spec details as of yet, its Australian counterparts have.

Mitsubishi Motors Australia has confirmed that the market will be getting the flagship twin-turbo version of the 2.4-litre diesel, developing 150kW/470Nm. Drive reports that it is unknown whether Australia will get either of the less powerful single-turbo 2.4 alternatives.

Supplied The twin-turbo 2.4-litre diesel is set to lead the Triton range on both sides of the ditch.

Australia will be getting the Triton in GSX Double Cab, GSX Club Cab, GLS Double Cab, and GSR Double Cab forms from launch, with the GSX Double Cab being the only model available with two-wheel drive. Mitsubishi’s Australian arm has said more variants are likely to be added to the line-up after launch.

A full safety suite inclusive of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection, rearward AEB, radar cruise control (in Automatics), Active Yaw Control, blind-spot monitoring, and a centre airbag between driver and front passenger are set to be standard across the range in Australia – underlining Mitsubishi’s intentions to get a top ANCAP safety rating.

Australian Tritons are also set to all come with a 9.0-inch touchscreen, 7.0-inch digital cluster and wireless Apple CarPlay as standard.

Supplied That 9.0-inch touchscreen and 7.0-inch digital cluster could be standard across the line-up.

And what about an electrified version? Speaking to the media at the Triton’s unveiling, Mitsubishi's global chief of engineering and product strategy, Hiroshi Nagaoka, confirmed that the marque is studying full battery electric and hybrid options for the nameplate.

"We are studying both of those, battery EV and HEV [hybrid electric vehicle], for the future. [...] We are at an advanced engineering phase for those developments. We have not decided yet which technology we should take at a fast pace, but we are of course exploring,” Nagaoka said.

“We are considering another [form of] electrification, HEV. If it's a HEV we can use the current frame. So in the short term, that would be a very good solution.

“Our competitors are also doing the same in the future, so we definitely need to consider that. Hopefully we will not be behind, then at least we can catch or even get ahead of them.”