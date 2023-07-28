One-of-two Bugatti Veyron crashes into resolute BMW during road rage

This Bugatti Veyron driver tried to force his way into a line of traffic and is now up for a healthy repair bill.

A grumpy Bugatti driver in China recently caught some flak online recently after being filmed trying to force their way into a line of traffic and collecting the front of a BMW on the way.

Dashcam videos of the incident were posted on social media, showing the BMW in a line of slow-moving traffic before the Veyron tries to nose in front. The 2 Series accelerates to fill the gap, which is a little snooty but also totally within their right, and the Bugatti backs off.

Then the Bugatti owner tries again, with the same denial from the BMW driver, but the Bugatti had got far enough into the lane that the 2 Series crunches into the front right quarter of the hypercar.

To make things worse for the Bugatti, it appears to be one of two Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse “L’Or Rouge” models, indicated by its special paintjob. A repair like this on a regular Veyron would be fairly pricey, but the highly limited nature of this car will probably make that an eyewatering sum.

Supplied The damage to the one-of-two Bugatti Veyron.

The Grand Sport Vitesse variant of Veyron boasts 883kW/1500Nm from its quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 with larger intakes, while its unique red and black paint scheme is possibly one of the last examples of tribal design being in fashion.

It would also explain why the owner was so upset, despite seemingly taking responsibility. According to Yahoo News Taiwan, the Bugatti driver said after getting out of the car that he would compensate BMW to drive a new car, saying “in a choked voice ‘be careful’”, but then reportedly threatened the other party.

The Bugatti owner was further roasted online after footage of the incident emerged, with Chinese users deriding their actions as an example of the arrogance of the rich.