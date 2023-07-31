Jaguar immortalises iconic V8 in the most British way possible

Jaguar has preserved the sound of its 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine via a series of high-quality recordings set to become available at the British Library. It will phase the engine out of its line-up in 2025.

A growing number of carmakers, particularly from England and Europe, have started confirming the end dates for when their production of petrol and diesel internal combustion vehicles will cease.

Whilst these announcements are often coated with a sheen of optimism, they can also be sombre moments for diehard fans of each marque, signalling the end of an era. This certainly appears to have been the case for British carmaker Jaguar.

In early 2021, the famous carmaker confirmed that it would go fully electric by 2025 – giving it a five-year head start on the UK’s plans to ban the sale of ICE vehicles by 2030. One of the lead casualties from this announcement was the brand’s incredible 5.0-litre V8.

Fitted to the F-Type roadster and coupe and the F-Pace SVR, Jaguar’s current supercharged 5.0 is regarded as one of the most characterful and bruising V8s on the market, with one of the most distinctive exhaust notes.

Recognising this, Jaguar decided to preserve the sound of the 5.0-litre V8 in perhaps the most British way possible.

With an F-Type R 75 Coupe, the Gaydon Engineering Centre’s semi-anechoic chamber, and an armada of high-detail recording equipment, Jaguar has created a series of engine sound recordings of the 5.0-litre V8, “ensuring it will be available for people to enjoy for generations to come.”

123rf The Jaguar I-Pace was the brand’s first fully electric vehicle.

The recordings are set to be catalogued by the British Library archives from the third quarter of this year, and have already been shared online on Jaguar’s media site.

The clips are some 30-40 seconds long, and comprise recordings taken from inside the car and outside of the car. Use of a rolling road allowed for the brand to generate recordings of the car running through the full rev-range and whipping through its gears.

Jaguar made sure to immortalise the 5.0-litre crackle and pops on overrun, as well as the rumble it makes at idle. For those who discover the recordings decades from now, the only thing missing will be the ability to go to a Jaguar dealership and buy a new one.

Supplied Jaguar is one of the leading marques in Formula E, with New Zealand’s Mitch Evans amongst the championship contenders heading into this weekend’s season finale.

“The F-Type’s supercharged V8 makes a unique sound because of the meticulous optimisation work we applied to the entire powertrain, most of all to the intake and exhaust systems – more than 85 iterations before we first launched the car, and developed continuously ever since,” said Charles Richardson, Jaguar senior sound engineer.

“The culmination of that work – the sounds you experience driving the F-Type R 75 – is something we want to be available for generations to come. Archiving it with the British Library allows us to do that, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”

“We’re delighted to be able to preserve recordings of the F-Type V8 engine for Jaguar enthusiasts and listeners around the world,” added Cheryl Tipp, of the British Library. “As production of this engine comes to a close, this unique noise takes its place in the nation’s archive alongside other sounds that can no longer be heard today”.