Aston Martin to plug-in-ify its entire line-up starting next year

Aston Martin is set to introduce plug-in hybrid versions of all of its models, starting next year.

Aston Martin’s chair, Lawrence Stroll, has confirmed that the carmaker will accelerate its plans to introduce plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants of every model to 2024.

The original plan was to begin electrifying the range by 2026, but an overnight call to investors revealed things are being fast-tracked by two years. Aston’s first model to get the plug-in treatment will be the Valhalla supercar, due next year.

"Our electrification journey will start with Valhalla, our first PHEV supercar, and we plan to expand our PHEV range into our core vehicles, which will bridge the customer journey from ICE [internal combustion engines] to full BEV [battery electric vehicles],” said Stroll in a statement accompanying the financial report.

The Aston Martin Valhalla has been revealed with a bespoke new hybrid V8.

Upcoming vehicles expected to benefit from electrification include the ‘core’ line-up, comprising the Vantage, DB12 and DBS, as well as the DBX SUV.

All plug-in powertrains will use Mercedes-Benz electrification tech, says Autocar UK, paired with the AMG 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine Aston Martin currently uses.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mercedes-AMG’s mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will feature heavily in Aston’s plug-in range.

The system will likely be a detuned version of what will be found in the Valhalla.

That car produces 700kW/1000Nm, while the snappily-named Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe makes 621kW/1400Nm.

Mercedes-AMG is also expected to supply the batteries, which can charge and discharge faster than conventional batteries but only offer a maximum range of around 35km as seen in the AMG S 63 E Performance, which uses a 13.1kWh pack. A smaller 6.1kWh battery is used in the GT 63, good for about 12km.

Suppled The electrified V8 produces 621kW/1400Nm in the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe.

Other technical details are being kept quiet, but we'd expect Aston to switch up the batteries and motors for each model, depending on their billing.

Aston’s new electric vehicle will use batteries and motors from American maker Lucid, which is currently set for a 2025 debut.

We should see DB12 deliveries kicking off in the next few months, while replacements for the Vantage and DBS should turn up in within the next 15 months, according to Autocar UK.