Lamborghini confirms first EV won't be an SUV

The Asterion was a grand tourer concept from 2014, set to be the first hybrid model from the brand before it was shelved in favour of the Urus.

Lamborghini has confirmed its first electric vehicle won’t be an SUV of any sort, which might come as something of a relief to its fans, while the brand also pledges to give every model a hybrid powertrain by 2024.

The little nugget of information was hidden in a press release about Revuelto production being sold out for more than two years, and reads: “... the Revuelto... leads the hybridisation of the entire model range by 2024, and in 2028 the debut of the first full-electric model, identified by the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese as a 2+2 grand tourer.”

Considering the vehicle won’t debut for another few years, it’s unsurprising no details were given. But Lamborghini’s boss, Stephan Winkelmann, has previously indicated it will have more ground clearance than the brand’s sports cars, but not as much as the Urus.

Supplied Here’s hoping Lamborghini will ressurect the Asterion for its first electric model...

He has also mentioned that the EV won’t ride on a bespoke platform, instead benefiting from the “"synergies of the Volkswagen Group.” That means the electric Lambo will be mechanically (electrically?) related to other VW Group vehicles, likely riding on Volkswagen’s SSP platform, due to launch in 2026 with power capabilities up to 1268kW, 10-80% charging times of 12 minutes thanks to VW’s latest battery cell architecture and a high level of autonomy.

SSP is expected to succeed Porsche and Audi’s PPE platform, which should debut this year with the Audi A6 e-tron. It may underpin the upcoming electric Porsche Boxster/Cayman twins as well.

The Lamborghini Revuelto uses a plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain to generate 736kW of power.

Lamborghini’s electric GT will come after the replacement Huracan and facelifted Urus, both of which are expected to follow the Revuelto in using a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Before the end of the decade, the second-gen Urus will debut as an electric-only model.

As a refresher, the Revuelto combines a 606kW/725Nm naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 with three electric motors – two on the front axle and one above the new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Total system output is a substantial 736kW. Lamborghini isn’t offering combined torque figures for whatever reason, but in any case, the Revuelto will crack 100kph in 2.5 seconds.

The Lamborghini Aventador is dead. Long live the Revuelto.

You can even run it on electric power only... for a bit. About 10km to be exact, thanks to a tiddly 3.8kWh battery. But the Revuelto isn’t about clean green driving, it uses that electricity for speed.

Along with that blistering acceleration, the electric motors also offer a special new form of torque vectoring which can send specific power outputs to each wheel as needed.

We’re not sure what the hybrid Huracan replacement will resemble just yet but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the same approach used with a smaller engine. Perhaps the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will provide combustion power instead of the current 5.2-litre atmospheric V10? We’ll have to wait and see. Of course, the Asterion above was set to use a plug-in hybrid V10 setup, before it was shelved in favour of the Urus.