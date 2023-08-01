Nissan debuts hot Z Nismo - but enthusiasts might be disappointed

Nissan has revealed the Z Nismo, bearing a hotter state of engine tune, more aggressive looks and plenty of performance improvements.

Thanks to more boost achieved via an electronic wastegate control, an independent ignition timing strategy and a more efficient cooling system including an uprated oil cooler, the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 now produces 313kW/521Nm. That’s an improvement of 15kW/46Nm over the regular Z.

It’s all sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission benefitting from refinements to its shifting logic, including cutting downshift times by almost half in the new Sport+ mode. According to Nissan, it "has been enhanced for faster and more dynamic shifting performance.” We’ll hold reservations on that, as the automatic in the regular Z didn’t blow us away when we tested it.

But while the regular Z can dodge the problem altogether by opting for the manual transmission, Nissan has decided to drop the do-it-yourself gearbox for the Nismo and only offer the auto. Which is somewhat interesting considering, in New Zealand at least, the manual actually outsells the auto. As of June, 22 manual Zs were registered in 2023, compared to 14 autos.

It’s a pity, because one of my favourite Nissan-related stories involves Hiroshi Tamura, chief product planner for the Z and a big part of the GT-R’s development, who said that in order to convince Nissan’s bigwigs to give the car a manual, he showed a slide that indicated 40% of 370Z buyers had asked for the manual, which pushed the bosses over the line.

Supplied More aero, a red stripe and more power are all headlines here.

That 40% figure was actually from the 370Z Nismo, a footnote that went under the radar until it was too late. Clearly there is (or was) demand for a manual Nismo-ified Z, but for whatever reason, it isn’t happening at this stage.

And yes, I will tell that story at any given opportunity.

Anyway, moving on. The extra firepower in the engine has been paired with a reworked chassis, including special sway bars, lower and stiffer springs, sportier dampers, stiffer bushes, and more underfloor bracing.

Supplied Lots has been done under the skin as well to ensure the Z Nismo handles like it should.

Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tyres from the GT-R are wrapped around Nismo-specific Rays 19-inch wheels, which in turn hide 381mm disc brakes up front and 351mm rotors at the back.

Inside are new Recaro seats with a red and black Alcantara-like trim, a Nismo Alcantara steering wheel, and some special Nismo graphics for the two digital displays. Everything else is broadly identical to the regular Z.

Exterior tweaks include a brand-new ‘G-nose’ front end that looks brilliant, reportedly inspired by the 240ZG long-nose model offered in Japan.

Supplied Sportier Recaro seats are the major change in the cabin.

Going with the new face is a special set of front and rear bumpers and side skirts. All are tied together with a red stripe along the bottom edge. There’s a new rear spoiler as well.

Nissan says the whole aero package improves the Z Nismo’s downforce and reduces its drag, which should also help in turning in quicker lap times.

Stuff has reached out to Nissan NZ to see if we’re in line for the high-performance Z but is yet to hear back. The Australian arm has confirmed it will get the model, so there’s a good chance for local enthusiasts.