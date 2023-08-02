No more Ecoboost, or manual GT: local Mustang range confirmed

The Mustang returns to New Zealand next year in its seventh generation.

Ford New Zealand has confirmed which of the new seventh-generation Mustang line-up we’ll be getting, and it’s a slimmer range than before.

Gone is the 2.3-litre turbo-four Ecoboost option, which also means the end of any hope of a garish, ‘80s throwback to the Foxbody-generation SVO with neon ‘TURBO’ graphics on the doors. Which is a bit of a bummer, because we quite liked the High Performance version from a few years back...

With the new generation, the local range kicks off with the GT, powered once again by a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 making 362kW/567Nm (with the optional active exhaust system). It’s exclusively automatic too, using the 10-speed auto from the last generation, with prices kicking off at $92,990, an increase of about $8000.

Ford has unleashed the seventh-generation Mustang, complete with a 5.0-litre V8.

Next up is the Dark Horse, the seventh-generation halo Mustang (well, aside from the recently revealed Dark Horse R), which comes in both manual and automatic guises.

This one makes 373kW/567Nm with both transmissions, but the auto is slightly more of a bargain at $114,990 compared to the manual’s $116,990 asking price.

Dark Horse models also get larger rear sway bars, heavy-duty front shock absorbers, 482mm Brembo front brake discs with six-piston calipers, a Torsen rear differential, and staggered 19-inch wheels, along with a K-brace for better steering response and grip. MagneRide shocks are standard here too.

Stuff The Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be available to Kiwi buyers next year.

All models are available in fastback body shapes only, there will be no convertibles in New Zealand this time around.

GT cars will be available to order in Oxford White, Race Red, Carbonised Grey, Grabber Blue, Iconic Silver, Yellow Splash and Shadow Black. The Dark Horse is also available in Shadow Black but can be ordered in either the exclusive Vapour Blue or Blue Ember.

Online reservations are open now, with deliveries expected in early 2024.