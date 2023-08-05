Road test: Subaru Crosstrek Premium

The Subaru Crosstrek might bear a new badge but you could also call it the third-generation XV.

The Subaru Crosstrek might be a new name to you and me, but it’s actually quite a familiar car. It used to be called the XV, Subaru’s smallest SUV offering, receiving its new badge late last year as part of a generational update. Kiwi buyers get three choices of Crosstrek, two hybrids and one pure-petrol, with the latter being our test vehicle.

It’s a sound strategy, considering the new Clean Car Programme is well in effect. Stacking the range with hybrids means less in the way of fees for the first buyer, but also helps keep Subaru’s fleet CO2 average down, crucial for the Clean Car Standard. As such, we’d expect the hybrid to be the more popular of the two powertrain options, although the petrol variant has had a month or so of a head start.

The petrol model only comes in Premium form, slotting between the Hybrid and Premium Hybrid in terms of price ($46,990, $48,990, and $51,990 respectively). Not having a base combustion-only model means those not interested in electrified powertrains get a decent level of kit as standard, including Subaru’s first 360-degree camera, as well as leather upholstery, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, a 10-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system and LED daytime running lights.

Subaru has revealed the new XV, now called Crosstrek.

Every Crosstrek comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, wireless phone mirroring, a wireless phone charger, and an updated EyeSight safety suite.

Interestingly, the petrol model also gets an eight-step CVT transmission while the hybrids use a seven-step unit. Both powertrains revolve around a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated flat four, in this case making 115kW/196Nm.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Those black plastic arches bring the Crosstrek’s design close to that of the Outback.

It’s not a bad unit either, carrying over from the previous model. Being naturally aspirated it can take a little bit of winding up to get going, but the reworked CVT has a smaller first ratio, which translates into the Crosstrek getting off the line smartly.

The transmission also has a higher overdrive, which means the engine is running at lower rpms while cruising, helping save fuel and reduce noise, vibrations and harshness. On that front, Subaru has added more cabin sound deadening, meaning highway driving is a remarkably quiet.

An SI drive mode selector (Sport and Intelligent) lets you tweak the powertrain characteristics, with Sport doing what it says on the tin – holding gears longer, sharpening throttle response – while Intelligent aims for efficiency over performance. Sport is fun to play around with but I ended up leaving it in Intelligent for almost the whole time.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff That new portrait touchscreen is also from the Outback.

But if you do want to have a bit of fun, the Crosstrek’s chassis is great to throw around. The suspension consists of double wishbones at the rear and McPherson struts up front, with both ends eating up potholes and corners alike without much trouble. It steers well, and a 10% stiffer body structure means handling is even further improved. There’s a bit of CVT drone when you’re pushing things, but it’s not too bad.

All-wheel drive means you aren’t often left wanting for grip, on tarmac or gravel. This is also helped by the dual-layer X-Mode system, which offers the extra Deep Snow and Mud traction control modes, and 220mm of ground clearance.

The interior is a step up from the old model, with the seats reworked based on medical information about the human body structure, with the rails mounted directly to the chassis to nullify the swaying motion of a seat itself. The result has reduced head sway by approximately 44% even when driving on bumpy roads, making the ride much more comfortable.

Almost all the surfaces are soft-touch or trimmed in leather, with only a few hard plastics to be found.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff All Crosstrek models are powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer four, but this one doesn’t get extra electrification.

That big new touchscreen is nice and responsive, with everything easy to find with a few stabs of the finger. A physical volume control is present, as are physical temperature buttons for the dual-zone climate control. Everything else is done through the screen.

I do wish Subaru would give the little SUV a turbo though, it would do well with the extra torque. The engine could also then be downsized to further save on emissions, something the Crosstrek doesn’t do so well on.

Over 180g/km of CO2 for a small SUV is fairly high, considering something like the front-wheel drive Skoda Kamiq, which can be had in Monte Carlo trim for the same money as the Crosstrek Premium, only produces 130g/km, putting it in the zero band for Clean Car fees. It’s a similar story with fuel consumption, with Subaru notching 8.5L/100km after my time with it, about two litres more than the Kamiq. But

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Crosstrek is probably the best small SUV for those that want to go off the beaten track.

So the Crosstrek is a slight compromise. It’s damn good to drive, the cabin has been nicely refined over the previous model, and it still has a proven AWD system beneath it to tackle pretty much everything any owner would throw at it. The refined CVT is great as well, behaving closer to a dual-clutch than you might think.

But it’s a little thirsty, a problem that may or may not be solved by the hybrid, as the claimed reduction isn’t huge (7.2L/100km down to 6.5L/100lm). We’ll have to investigate that in a separate road test.

However, considering there aren’t many other options, electrified or otherwise, that offer the same all-paw capabilities as the Crosstrek for around the $50,000 mark, it should remain at the top of the list for prospective buyers. If you’re more interested in the tarmac side of the equation, you could consider the Toyota Corolla Cross Limited Hybrid AWD ($53,190, zero band), or any of the array of front-drive small SUVs.