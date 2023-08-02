Toyota debuts new Land Cruiser Prado, coming to NZ as a hybrid

The new face of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is decidedly retro.

Toyota has revealed the new Land Cruiser Prado, which benefits from a retro design and a modern, hybrid powerplant.

The electrified Hilux has donated its mild hybrid 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel four-cylinder, producing 150kW/500Nm. Toyota says the extra electricals will deliver more linear acceleration and reduce the carbon emissions. Along with a new eight-speed automatic (the Hilux sticks with a six-speed), Toyota reckons the new powertrain should drop emissions by about 5% compared to the outgoing model.

Other changes include a 60mm longer wheelbase, now 2850mm, which should provide better stability combined with improved ground clearance. Length has been pushed to 4925mm, width is now 1980mm and height is 1870mm. It’s basically the same size as the Land Cruiser 300.

In addition, there is 50% more frame rigidity with 30% more overall rigidity. An electric power steering system aims to maintain control when off-roading, boost the low-speed manoeuvrability, as well as enable active lane-keep assist.

Other new features include a stabiliser disconnect mechanism (a Toyota first) as well as a Multi-Terrain monitor and Multi-Terrain Select drive modes, and a Crawl Control mode.

Supplied It’s unclear if New Zealand will get the retro face or the squared, modern design on the far right here.

The refreshed design brings a lower beltline for improved visibility, and reduced hood blind spots so the driver has a better sense of where they are on and off the road.

It looks like two fascia design will be available, but it’s unclear as yet if New Zealand will get one or both of them. One gets horizontal, blocky headlights while the other has awesome retro round headlights.

Toyota New Zealand will only offer the Land Cruiser Prado in three-row, seven-seater configuration, no five-seaters here.

Supplied Two screens dominate the cabin.

“By going back to its roots, we have focused on encapsulating the unique Land Cruiser design, the expected Land Cruiser functionality that safely transports people and luggage anywhere, the manoeuvrability and great off-road handling, and simplicity for repair and modification,” Toyota New Zealand’s CEO, Neeraj Lala, said.

“Our SUV range is now largely available in a hybrid electric powertrain, as we continue to transition to electrified models where we are able to with a focus on capability, safety and affordability,” he added.

“We are focused on ensuring that we offer the best possible mobility solutions to all of our customers, and this includes those that need a vehicle that is very capable off-road to get around our geographically diverse country.”

The new Prado will be available here in early 2024, with more information to come closer to launch.