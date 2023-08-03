MG expands Kiwi footprint ahead of sub-$40k EV launch

As we get closer to the debut of the MG4 electric hatchback, MG has appointed two new dealerships.

MG has confirmed two new dealerships will join its national network, bringing the figure up to 18 sites ahead of the anticipated launch of the MG4 electric hatchback.

The new dealers are located in Manukau and Rotorua, and are a “vote of confidence” in the brand as it seeks to further bolster its national presence. They are located at 11 Cavendish Drive, Manukau, and 270 Te Ngae Road, Rotorua.

“On behalf of the wider MG team, I’d like to welcome Manukau MG and Ebbett Rotorua MG to our dealer network,” said Arek Zywot, MG New Zealand Country Manager.

Supplied Ebbett Rotorua MG, featuring a rather clean MGB in the window.

“The new dealerships are joining MG at a very exciting and pivotal time for the brand, just before launch the incredible new MG4, the first fully electric vehicle to be available for sub-$40K post rebate.”

“In addition to more dealer representation, the number of MG-owning families is growing as is our market share,” added Zywot. “From humble beginnings of 681 vehicle sales in 2019 to more than 5300 last year and almost 3000 in the first six months of 2023, MG is shooting some great goals.

Supplied The MG Manukau site.

“Everyone associated with the brand is incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve and is also very excited by what the future holds. It’s a great time to be part of something so fresh, dynamic and full of promise.”

The brand is gearing up for the launch of the MG4 electric hatchback, which will start at $46,990 for the 51kWh Excite model. When factoring in the $7015 rebate, it effectively costs $39,975 (plus on-roads). Though it pays to mention this price is a pre-sale figure, which means it may well increase further down the line.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

The 51kWh MG4 is rated to travel between 300km–350km to a charge overseas, although local spec has yet to be formalised.

Meanwhile, the 64kWh Excite and Essence MG4 variants are set to be priced from $51,990 and $54,990, respectively. The flagship 77kWh grade is priced from $63,990, making it the most affordable EV with a range of more than 500km of charge.