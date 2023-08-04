Toyota to bring revamped Land Cruiser 70 to NZ this year

The Land Cruiser 70 will be sold again in New Zealand this year, thanks to an engine change.

Toyota New Zealand has announced the freshly updated (but still 40-year-old) Land Cruiser 70 will be offered here by the end of the year, despite it lacking an electrified powertrain.

Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand’s CEO, said the upgraded Land Cruiser 70 services a multitude of sectors as a hard-working utility vehicle, “and it will delight both those sectors, as well as the vehicle’s many enthusiasts.”

“The Land Cruiser 70 has a loyal following in New Zealand, and the new vehicle represents a “back to the roots” concept in terms of design. It truly can go anywhere – it’s just as at home up in the craggy backcountry of the South Island as it is cruising along Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North or helping wrangle livestock on the farm. It’s the ultimate representation of the outdoor Kiwi working vehicle, of making the inaccessible parts of New Zealand accessible,” Lala added.

Supplied The refreshed LC70 will be offered internationally in SUV and ute forms but it’s TBC on what Kiwi buyers will get.

Under the bonnet is the 2.8-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder from the Hilux, making 150kW/500Nm, enough to retain the 3500kg towing rating. The new engine makes 1kW less than the old 4.5-litre turbo diesel V8 but 70Nm more torque while also reducing emissions and improving fuel consumption (exact figures are to be confirmed).

“The LC70 services key New Zealand sectors, ranging from primary industries to construction and everything in between, industries which keep New Zealand’s economy moving through an annual economy contribution of approximately $36,305 million.

“There are currently no electrified options for these customers, so until there are, Toyota will continue to provide an exceptional quality product to meet their needs,” said Lala.

Supplied There’s a digital infotainment screen but the manual air-con controls from the 1980s persist.

A six-speed automatic shuffles power to all four wheels through a transfer case.

Other changes include a new front-end with old-school circular headlights and a bonnet-cooling vent, along with an updated cabin with a modernised 4.2-inch digital driver’s display and a 6.7-inch infotainment screen with wired phone mirroring.

Local buyers will be able to choose between LT and LX trim levels, although we’re not yet sure what the differences will be. More information is due closer to the model’s launch.