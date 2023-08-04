Porsche's special, ultra lightweight 911 S/T will come to NZ

The 911 S/T is a 60th anniversary present, harking back to the very beginning.

Porsche has revealed another special 911, this one celebrating the model’s 60th anniversary.

Called the S/T, the limited-edition 911 takes its name from the special race variants of the first-generation 911 S, which were internally called 911 ST. These models featured modifications to the chassis, wheels, engine and body to significantly improve acceleration, braking, and traction.

Considering this was the late 1960s, large spoilers and other aerodynamic aids were not yet used.

The new 911 S/T continues that mindset by taking the engine from the GT3 RS, that being a 4.0-litre flat six making 386kW/465Nm, paired with a short-ratio manual transmission. Hitting 100kph takes 3.7 seconds. On its own, that would be a recipe for success, but Porsche didn’t stop there.

The S/T is the lightest of any 992-generation 911, tipping the scales at just 1380kg at the kerb, or 40kg less than a manual 911 GT3 Touring. Engineers reduced the rotating mass in the engine, wheels and brakes, while there’s a bespoke lightweight clutch with a single-mass flywheel. This also improves the responsiveness of the engine.

About half the car is made from carbon fibre, it seems.

Meanwhile, the bonnet, roof, front wings and the doors with their striking inlets are made of lightweight carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic. Same goes for the roll cage, rear axle anti-roll bar and the shear panel.

Additional weight saving measures come with the lightweight, staggered wheels (20-inch fronts and 21-inch rears) wheels, lightweight glass, reduced cabin insulation, carbon fibre full bucket seats, and a lithium-ion starter battery.

The 911 S/T is also the only 992-generation 911 to combine a double-wishbone front-axle design with a multi-link rear axle without rear-axle steering (for further weight savings).

A short-ratio six-speed manual is the only transmission option, paired with a screaming 4.0-litre flat six.

Porsche also redesigned the aerodynamics for road usage rather than the track, with a Gurney flap now implemented on the extending rear spoiler.

Finally, the 911 S/T can be had with an optional exclusive Heritage Design Package, which includes the Shoreblue Metallic exterior colour and Ceramica wheel rim colour. Buyers can also add a starting number from 0 to 99 on the doors.

It’s not exactly cheap though, with Porsche New Zealand confirming a $608,000 starting price. A “strictly limited” number of vehicles will be coming to our roads, starting in early 2024.